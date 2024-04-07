https://sputnikglobe.com/20240407/ukraine-reportedly-lobbying-to-ban-russian-citizens-from-eu-flights-1117802208.html
Ukraine Reportedly Lobbying to Ban Russian Citizens From EU Flights
Ukraine Reportedly Lobbying to Ban Russian Citizens From EU Flights
Sputnik International
Ukraine is pushing the European Union (EU) to close its airspace to Russian and Belarusian nationals, the country’s Prime Minister Denis Shmigal said, according to the news outlet Unian, RT reported.
2024-04-07T23:31+0000
2024-04-07T23:31+0000
2024-04-07T23:34+0000
ukraine
russia
flights
european union (eu)
airspace
sanctions
us sanctions
russian economy under sanctions
western sanctions
world
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/11/1112670905_0:0:3305:1859_1920x0_80_0_0_a8fb09995643bed4ea536c1ee70cc420.jpg
Ukraine is pushing the European Union (EU) to close its airspace to Russian and Belarusian nationals, the country’s Prime Minister Denis Shmigal said according to the news outlet Unian. Shmigal claimed the goal of doing so would be to disrupt Moscow’s logistics while causing discomfort to Russian tourists.Following Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, governments in the US, Britain, Canada and Europe banned Russian aircraft from flying over their airspace.The EU, US and other allies of Ukraine have also put in place sanctions affecting Russian carriers' ability to purchase new jets and spare parts for Western-made aircrafts already in use. Russian President Vladimir Putin in turn banned the US and Ukrainian allies from flying over Russian skies.US airlines have begun a lobbying campaign on Capitol Hill to address their major loss in business to foreign competitors who are able to transport passengers between the US and Asia more quickly and cheaply.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240401/sanctions-empower-russia-boomerang-on-europe-and-undermine-dollar-hegemony--experts-1117684289.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/11/1112670905_502:0:3233:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e65f1d6b260c383ea634c93e6653d1dd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
russia, ukraine, eu flights, flight ban
russia, ukraine, eu flights, flight ban
Ukraine Reportedly Lobbying to Ban Russian Citizens From EU Flights
23:31 GMT 07.04.2024 (Updated: 23:34 GMT 07.04.2024)
Reports have found cases since 2023 of Russian citizens being taken off connecting flights by European airlines without explanation. The cases reportedly involved Russian tourists traveling to Latin America over EU airspace, RT reported.
Ukraine is pushing
the European Union (EU) to close its airspace to Russian and Belarusian nationals, the country’s Prime Minister Denis Shmigal said according to the news outlet Unian. Shmigal claimed the goal of doing so would be to disrupt Moscow’s logistics while causing discomfort to Russian tourists.
“Our idea is that Russian businesses and Russian tourists shouldn’t be able to comfortably use the EU’s airspace,” said Shmigal. “We have discussed with partners the closure of transit for any flights to Russia and from Russia.”
Following Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, governments in the US, Britain, Canada and Europe banned Russian aircraft from flying over their airspace.
The EU, US and other allies of Ukraine have also put in place sanctions affecting Russian carriers' ability to purchase new jets and spare parts for Western-made aircrafts already in use. Russian President Vladimir Putin in turn banned the US and Ukrainian allies from flying over Russian skies.
US airlines have begun a lobbying campaign
on Capitol Hill to address their major loss in business to foreign competitors who are able to transport passengers between the US and Asia more quickly and cheaply.