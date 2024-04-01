https://sputnikglobe.com/20240401/sanctions-empower-russia-boomerang-on-europe-and-undermine-dollar-hegemony--experts-1117684289.html

Sanctions Empower Russia, 'Boomerang' on Europe and Undermine Dollar Hegemony – Experts

Sanctions Empower Russia, 'Boomerang' on Europe and Undermine Dollar Hegemony – Experts

Sputnik International

Western economic aggression against Russia only sped the thing up with Moscow bolstering its ties with Global South and becoming one of its key pillars.

2024-04-01T16:20+0000

2024-04-01T16:20+0000

2024-04-01T16:20+0000

world

russian economy under sanctions

russian economy

vladimir putin

joe biden

brics

liquefied natural gas (lng)

daily mail

sanctions

us sanctions

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/08/1115481260_0:240:3081:1973_1920x0_80_0_0_3e574bdfa89a9ea5acbc0b5c347478c4.jpg

Russia's 3.6% economic growth in 2023 that dwarfed that of G7 countries shows that sanctions have failed completely, the Daily Mail has reported, quoting experts.The outlet quoted US President Joe Biden as saying that the Russian economy “looks resilient”.Nevertheless, experts admit that sanctions “influenced Russia's behavior enormously," but not in the way Western leaders and economists intended. Sanctions showed Russia that the West is hostile and prompted Moscow to bolster its ties with the Global South.She added that Moscow is busy developing alternative trade routes and payment systems that challenge Western economic power and, in the end, undermine US dollar hegemony and control over logistic chains – “the very mechanisms through which sanctions effectively operate”.Anti-Russian sanctions, however, are doing a great job of ruining European economies and bolstering Europe’s dependence on the United States.After sanctions were introduced, European countries saw soaring gas prices that devastated their economies and sparked a cost-of-living crisis. The German economy, which was based on relatively cheap Russian hydrocarbons, suffered greatly and is currently facing a de-industrialization trend.The expert admitted that there are those who benefit from European economic decline – US LNG exporters who “profited massively from increased exports to Europe," for example.He concluded that the current situation will result in Europe becoming even more dependent on the US from an economic and political standpoint, while Russia strengthens its partnership with the Global South.This January, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with the business community of Russia’s Far East and commented on the nation’s economic development.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240318/scott-ritter-election-results-show-people-voted-for-both-putin-and-more-vibrant-russia--1117401801.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240331/sanctions-you-say-russia-becomes-g20s-fifth-fastest-growing-economy-1117673410.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sergey Lebedev

Sergey Lebedev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sergey Lebedev

russian economy under sanctions, russian economy, europe deindustrializtion, europe suffers from sanctions, russia sanctions, russian economy growth