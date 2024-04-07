https://sputnikglobe.com/20240407/ukraine-sceptic-pellegrini-officially-wins-in-slovak-presidential-election-with-5312-of-votes-1117791541.html

Ukraine-sceptic Pellegrini Officially Wins in Slovak Presidential Election With 53.12% of Votes

Slovak parliament speaker Peter Pellegrini, who opposes arms supplies to Ukraine, has officially won the presidential election in Slovakia with 53.12 percent... 07.04.2024, Sputnik International

"Peter Pellegrini is in first place [according to the results of the second round of the presidential vote] with 53.12 percent," Burda said during the announcement of the official election results. "Based on the results of the vote, Peter Pellegrini was elected president." Pellegrini's main opponent, former Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok, who vocally supports Ukraine, won 46.87 percent of the vote. Korcok led in the first round of the presidential election on March 23 with 42.51 percent of the votes, with Pellegrini on 37.02 percent.Earlier, Pellegrini said Slovakia's new position on Ukraine under the coalition government led by Prime Minister Robert Fico was realistic."The Slovak government has taken a realistic position, seeing that in two years we have not made any progress. Every day dozens, hundreds and possibly thousands of military personnel are being killed there," Pellegrini said.Pellegrini believes that the conflict in Ukraine has no military solution and favors early peace talks. He also believes that arming Ukraine will not bring results and could eventually lead to a catastrophe. Pellegrini also stated that Ukraine cannot join NATO and that he would not allow the Slovak military to be sent to Ukraine.Fico's government has decided to focus on humanitarian aid and halt arms supplies to Ukraine.

