https://sputnikglobe.com/20240408/china-calls-on-us-to-stop-undermining-peace-in-asia-pacific-1117806343.html

China Calls on US to Stop Undermining Peace in Asia-Pacific

China Calls on US to Stop Undermining Peace in Asia-Pacific

Sputnik International

China calls on the United States to stop undermining peace in the Asia-Pacific and stands against deployment of US missiles in the region, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday.

2024-04-08T10:48+0000

2024-04-08T10:48+0000

2024-04-08T10:48+0000

world

russia

china

us-china relations

russia-nato showdown

janet yellen

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/1b/1110626715_0:0:2112:1188_1920x0_80_0_0_af8f3c8cafa98688aafc10d886209165.png

China has denounced US plans to deploy intermediate-range missiles in the Asia-Pacific in the near future.The plans were announced by US Army Pacific Commanding General Charles A. Flynn earlier this month.US Attempts to Meddle in Russia-China PartnershipBeijing also commented on recent threats from Washington against firms working with Russia.Mao hit back on Monday, arguing that third countries should not denigrate normal relations between China and Russia.US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently threatened dire consequences for firms providing material support to Russia in the Ukrainian crisis. She stressed that banks facilitating significant transactions to channel military or dual-use goods to Russia's defense-industrial base expose themselves to the risk of US sanctions.Commenting on the possible risks for banks, the diplomat stated that cooperation between China and Russia should not be disrupted or limited.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240305/china-defense-spending-boost-to-go-to-emerging-tech-as-ukraine-previews-future-battlefield-1117148773.html

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china, us asia pacific, russia-china relations, russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, is china helping russia in ukraine, are china and russia allies, us sanctions on china for russia