China Calls on US to Stop Undermining Peace in Asia-Pacific
China calls on the United States to stop undermining peace in the Asia-Pacific and stands against deployment of US missiles in the region, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday.
China has denounced US plans to deploy intermediate-range missiles in the Asia-Pacific in the near future.The plans were announced by US Army Pacific Commanding General Charles A. Flynn earlier this month.US Attempts to Meddle in Russia-China PartnershipBeijing also commented on recent threats from Washington against firms working with Russia.Mao hit back on Monday, arguing that third countries should not denigrate normal relations between China and Russia.US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently threatened dire consequences for firms providing material support to Russia in the Ukrainian crisis. She stressed that banks facilitating significant transactions to channel military or dual-use goods to Russia's defense-industrial base expose themselves to the risk of US sanctions.Commenting on the possible risks for banks, the diplomat stated that cooperation between China and Russia should not be disrupted or limited.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China reaffirmed its position against the deployment of US missiles in the region, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday.
China has denounced US plans to deploy intermediate-range missiles in the Asia-Pacific in the near future.
The plans were announced by US Army Pacific Commanding General Charles A. Flynn earlier this month.
"The Chinese side has always opposed the deployment of intermediate-range missiles in the Asia-Pacific region by the US for the sake of gaining unilateral military superiority… We call on the US side to truly respect the security concerns of other countries and stop undermining regional peace and stability," the spokeswoman said during a briefing.
US Attempts to Meddle in Russia-China Partnership
Beijing also commented on recent threats from Washington against firms working with Russia.
Mao hit back on Monday, arguing that third countries should not denigrate normal relations between China and Russia.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently threatened dire consequences for firms providing material support to Russia in the Ukrainian crisis. She stressed that banks facilitating significant transactions to channel military or dual-use goods to Russia's defense-industrial base expose themselves to the risk of US sanctions.
"China has always controlled the export of dual-use goods in accordance with law and regulations. Relevant countries should not denigrate or attack the normal state relations between China and Russia," Mao told reporters.
Commenting on the possible risks for banks, the diplomat stated that cooperation between China and Russia should not be disrupted or limited.