Giant Russian 'Stalker' Robot Clears Mines Near Avdeyevka
Special military operation became the turning point for Russia’s already formidable defense industry, presenting new challenges and triggering innovations on the Russia’s side.
Russia's heavy automatized demining complex dubbed “Stalker” is being tested in the special operation near the recently liberated town of Avdeyevka. The city – which was turned into "the most heavily fortified location on Earth" by the Kiev regime – is virtually the best place to check the capabilities of Russia’s top-notch machines.“Stalker”, which sustains direct mine blasts and emerges almost unharmed, weighs about 27 tons and is powered by a 540 hp engine. Operators can direct the machine with a remote control system, staying away up 1 km from the minefield in a secure command post. It is enhanced with four cameras to help the crewmembers get the full picture of the battlefield and is capable of decimating mines that are planted up to 30 cm below ground.First tests showed that “Stalker” successfully cleared passages for Russian troops to advance.The producers stressed that it is the first-ever automatic heavy demining machine developed in Russia.“This complex was designed to remove explosive objects, to conduct humanitarian mine-clearing, and it works on any type of terrain," the expert from the military-industrial complex told Sputnik.He added that “there are no analogs [to “Stalker”] in Russia, except for foreign machinery."Earlier, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu stressed that the special military operation became a major trigger for innovation in the military-industrial complex.
