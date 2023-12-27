https://sputnikglobe.com/20231227/russian-defense-sector-ceo-shoots-down-myth-of-western-military-superiority-1115824044.html

Russian Defense Sector CEO Shoots Down 'Myth' of Western 'Military Superiority'

Sergey Chemezov, CEO of Rostec Corporation (a state-owned defense conglomerate) recently sat down for an interview with Sputnik. Chemezov shed light on several key topics, including the rapid enhancement of Russian equipment through combat experience, the vulnerability of Western tanks, advancements in high-precision weapons and multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and innovative approaches to countering Ukrainian drone attacks.Chemezov began by highlighting the fact that the extensive US-led support for the Kiev regime virtually has no tangible future. The amount of various weapons used by Ukraine's forces is rapidly dwindling. Meanwhile, Russia has done a great deal of work when it comes to modernizing its military facilities long before the special op ever came to be. In fact, it entailed modifying capacities, and introducing up-to-date findings and technologies. The process covered multiple areas that ended up being extremely productive on the front lines.Artillery and TanksAs for manufacturing artillery shells, Russia’s overall production volume has skyrocketed by roughly 50 times, compared to 2021. The number of infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) and various armored fighting vehicles (AFV) has quintupled. That said, today the country produces nearly seven times the number of tanks, making Russia a global leader in this category.Russian experts are meticulously examining 'trophy' samples of Ukrainian equipment. Some things are undoubtedly taken into further consideration, but on that score, it has become evident that the so-called military and technological superiority of the West is largely a myth.Another widespread fallacy about Western weaponry is their supposed impenetrability. Reality has demonstrated that they burn down in batches, with Russian anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM) such as the Kornet or Khrizantema piercing right through them, like a hot knife through butter."There truly is no exaggeration whatsoever when Russia’s tank-building tradition is described as the most advanced in the world", the CEO stressed. The new and advanced T-90s, as well as the extensively upgraded T-72s and T-80s, are all currently operating in the special op zone. These vehicles have exhibited an outstanding performance. Take the Proryv tank, for instance, which stands as the premier mass-produced vehicle when compared to similar ones globally. Even Western specialists, albeit reluctantly, acknowledge its superiority.Top-Notch Accuracy of Russia's Weapons and DronesHigh-precision weaponry together with Russia’s latest drones have displayed remarkable effectiveness in the special op zone by targeting and neutralizing the enemy's armored vehicles, air defenses, and troops. An exemplary instance is the renowned Lancet drone.An exciting newcomer is the Koalitsiya howitzer that will ensure Russia’s offensive advantage over Western artillery. The first experimental and industrial batch is expected to be delivered to the front lines in late December 2023.Cheremezov noted that "this year, Rostec enterprises finished working on a whole 'bouquet' of new artillery systems. In addition to the Koalitsiya-SV, the company has produced tha Malva 152 mm wheeled self-propelled gun, the Floks 120 mm gun, the Drok 82 mm self-propelled mortar, and the Derivatsia 57 mm anti-aircraft gun". Each is unique in their own way. Recently, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu noted that during the course of the special op, "Russia’s defense industry has shown its remarkable agility in creating new weapons in a matter of mere months", like the KUB and Lancet drones, produced by the world-renowned Kalashnikov concern, as well as the Zemledelie remote mining system.

