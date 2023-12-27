https://sputnikglobe.com/20231227/russian-defense-sector-ceo-shoots-down-myth-of-western-military-superiority-1115824044.html
Russian Defense Sector CEO Shoots Down 'Myth' of Western 'Military Superiority'
Recent reports from the special op zone have shown that Russian troops continue to advance, thereby expanding their areas of control on all fronts.
Recent reports from the special op zone have shown that Russian troops continue to advance, thereby expanding their areas of control on all fronts. The main factor contributing to Moscow's success are the timely deliveries of advanced ammunition, drones, tanks, infantry combat vehicles, and artillery systems utilized by the Russian army.
Sergey Chemezov, CEO of Rostec Corporation (a state-owned defense conglomerate) recently sat down for an interview with Sputnik
. Chemezov shed light on several key topics, including the rapid enhancement of Russian equipment through combat experience, the vulnerability of Western tanks
, advancements in high-precision weapons and multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and innovative approaches to countering Ukrainian drone attacks.
Chemezov began by highlighting the fact that the extensive US-led support for the Kiev regime virtually has no tangible future. The amount of various weapons used by Ukraine's forces is rapidly dwindling.
"Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military industrial complex is simply unable to compensate for the overwhelming losses. Foreign aid is shrinking before our very eyes. It seems Kiev’s Western donors are starting to realize their futility on this score," Chemezov noted.
Meanwhile, Russia has done a great deal of work when it comes to modernizing its military facilities long before the special op ever came to be. In fact, it entailed modifying capacities, and introducing up-to-date findings and technologies. The process covered multiple areas that ended up being extremely productive on the front lines.
As for manufacturing artillery shells, Russia’s overall production volume has skyrocketed by roughly 50 times, compared to 2021. The number of infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) and various armored fighting vehicles (AFV) has quintupled. That said, today the country produces nearly seven times the number of tanks, making Russia a global leader in this category.
Russian experts are meticulously examining 'trophy' samples of Ukrainian equipment. Some things are undoubtedly taken into further consideration, but on that score, it has become evident that the so-called military and technological superiority of the West is largely a myth.
"They certainly have their strengths. However, Russian equipment is just as solid. Just take a close look at the number of ‘invisible’ tanks like the Leopards, Challengers and Bradleys that have failed to live up to their reputation on the battlefield," he emphasized.
Another widespread fallacy about Western weaponry is their supposed impenetrability. Reality has demonstrated that they burn down in batches, with Russian anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM) such as the Kornet
or Khrizantema piercing right through them, like a hot knife through butter.
"There truly is no exaggeration whatsoever when Russia’s tank-building tradition is described as the most advanced in the world
", the CEO stressed. The new and advanced T-90s
, as well as the extensively upgraded T-72s and T-80s, are all currently operating in the special op zone. These vehicles have exhibited an outstanding performance. Take the Proryv tank, for instance, which stands as the premier mass-produced vehicle when compared to similar ones globally. Even Western specialists, albeit reluctantly, acknowledge its superiority.
Top-Notch Accuracy of Russia's Weapons and Drones
High-precision weaponry together with Russia’s latest drones
have displayed remarkable effectiveness in the special op zone by targeting and neutralizing the enemy's armored vehicles, air defenses, and troops. An exemplary instance is the renowned Lancet drone.
"Russia's military profile has been significantly enhanced recently, which is exemplified by the deployment of a universal planning and correction module that enables the transformation of free-falling bombs into guided ones. For example, Su-34 fighter bombers are now heavily deployed in the special operational zone against Ukrainian military facilities," the corporate executive added.
An exciting newcomer is the Koalitsiya howitzer
that will ensure Russia’s offensive advantage over Western artillery. The first experimental and industrial batch is expected to be delivered to the front lines in late December 2023.
Cheremezov noted that "this year, Rostec enterprises finished working on a whole 'bouquet' of new artillery systems. In addition to the Koalitsiya-SV, the company has produced tha Malva 152 mm wheeled self-propelled gun, the Floks 120 mm gun, the Drok 82 mm self-propelled mortar, and the Derivatsia 57 mm anti-aircraft gun". Each is unique in their own way.
Recently, Russian Defense Minister
Sergei Shoigu noted that during the course of the special op, "Russia’s defense industry has shown its remarkable agility in creating new weapons in a matter of mere months
", like the KUB and Lancet drones, produced by the world-renowned Kalashnikov concern, as well as the Zemledelie remote mining system.
"Thanks to such weaponry, the military operational zone has essentially become a highly inaccessible area for Ukrainian drones. They are being shot down by the dozens, struck by anti-aircraft missiles and neutralized by electronic warfare systems," the top company executive pointed out.