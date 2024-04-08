International
Over 60% of Finns Dissatisfied With Prime Minister Orpo's Government - Poll
Over 60% of Finns Dissatisfied With Prime Minister Orpo's Government - Poll
Over 60% of Finns are dissatisfied with the work of Prime Minister Petteri Orpo's government, while the majority is also unhappy with the opposition, a poll has found.
As many as 61% of Finns believe that Orpo's government is working badly or very badly, which is roughly similar to last year's results. Even more people are unhappy with the Finnish opposition: 65% of the respondents say that the opposition parties have done a poor or very poor job of offering alternatives to the government's policies, and only 24% think they have done a good or very good job. The poll was carried out in late March with a margin of error of around 2.5%. No date on the number of respondents was provided. Orpo's new government started its work on June 20, 2023. Since its formation, the cabinet has been plagued by scandals related to the past activities of the new ministers.
Over 60% of Finns Dissatisfied With Prime Minister Orpo's Government - Poll

20:15 GMT 08.04.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Over 60% of Finns are dissatisfied with the work of Prime Minister Petteri Orpo's government, while the majority is also unhappy with the opposition, according to the findings of a Verian survey published by the Yle broadcaster on Monday.
As many as 61% of Finns believe that Orpo's government is working badly or very badly, which is roughly similar to last year's results.
Even more people are unhappy with the Finnish opposition: 65% of the respondents say that the opposition parties have done a poor or very poor job of offering alternatives to the government's policies, and only 24% think they have done a good or very good job.
The poll was carried out in late March with a margin of error of around 2.5%. No date on the number of respondents was provided.
Orpo's new government started its work on June 20, 2023. Since its formation, the cabinet has been plagued by scandals related to the past activities of the new ministers.
