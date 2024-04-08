https://sputnikglobe.com/20240408/over-60-of-finns-dissatisfied-with-prime-minister-orpos-government---poll-1117814330.html

Over 60% of Finns Dissatisfied With Prime Minister Orpo's Government - Poll

Over 60% of Finns Dissatisfied With Prime Minister Orpo's Government - Poll

Sputnik International

Over 60% of Finns are dissatisfied with the work of Prime Minister Petteri Orpo's government, while the majority is also unhappy with the opposition, a poll has found.

2024-04-08T20:15+0000

2024-04-08T20:15+0000

2024-04-08T20:14+0000

world

europe

petteri orpo

polling

approval ratings

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/02/1109058897_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_678fd8695072fd189686605151fd0d38.jpg

As many as 61% of Finns believe that Orpo's government is working badly or very badly, which is roughly similar to last year's results. Even more people are unhappy with the Finnish opposition: 65% of the respondents say that the opposition parties have done a poor or very poor job of offering alternatives to the government's policies, and only 24% think they have done a good or very good job. The poll was carried out in late March with a margin of error of around 2.5%. No date on the number of respondents was provided. Orpo's new government started its work on June 20, 2023. Since its formation, the cabinet has been plagued by scandals related to the past activities of the new ministers.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240314/some-50-of-finns-support-strikes-against-govt-labor-reforms---poll-1117316805.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

finland, who is petteri orpo, what is the state of the finnish government, finnish approval rating of government