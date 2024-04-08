https://sputnikglobe.com/20240408/perpetrators-of-moscow-terror-attack-were-told-to-travel-to-ukraine-to-receive-reward-1117807501.html
Perpetrators of Moscow Terror Attack Were Told to Travel to Ukraine to Receive Reward
Perpetrators of Moscow Terror Attack Were Told to Travel to Ukraine to Receive Reward
Sputnik International
The new information confirms the presence of “Ukrainian trace” in terror attack on Crocus.
2024-04-08T11:01+0000
2024-04-08T11:01+0000
2024-04-08T11:01+0000
world
moscow concert hall attack
ukraine
terrorist state
terrorist attack
counter-terrorism
terrorism
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1e/1117657012_0:35:2836:1630_1920x0_80_0_0_c8c1733cdadabcaec18e1f89f7aed665.jpg
Russian law enforcers have published footage of the interrogation of the Concert Hall attack suspects in which they admit that their coordinator instructed them to flee to Ukraine following the crime to be awarded 1 million rubles (around $10,800).On March 22, terrorists wielding firearms and explosives assaulted the Crocus Concert Hall in Moscow's suburbs. As a result, 144 people died, including whole families with children who came to attend a concert by a popular rock band.Previously, experts told Sputnik that the terror attack looked a far cry from the typical handiwork of jihadist groups and alleged a false flag operation to whitewash Ukrainian secret services and Western intelligence. A preliminary investigation has shown that the terror attack was likely orchestrated by Ukraine with guidance from the West.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240408/western-media-instructed-to-cover-up-number-of-moscow-terror-attack-victims---kremlin-1117806186.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1e/1117657012_53:0:2784:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bbcdfea9f71fbd10c95b0fae80f294c2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukraine terrorism, ukraine crocus, ukraine terror attack, terrorism crocus, terrorist state
ukraine terrorism, ukraine crocus, ukraine terror attack, terrorism crocus, terrorist state
Perpetrators of Moscow Terror Attack Were Told to Travel to Ukraine to Receive Reward
The new information confirms the Ukrainian connection in the terror attack on Crocus.
Russian law enforcers have published footage of the interrogation of the Concert Hall attack suspects in which they admit that their coordinator instructed them to flee to Ukraine following the crime to be awarded 1 million rubles (around $10,800).
“Safuilo [coordinator’s name] told us to go to Ukraine, Kiev. And there they will give us one million rubles," one of the suspects said during the interrogation.
On March 22, terrorists wielding firearms and explosives assaulted the Crocus Concert Hall in Moscow's suburbs. As a result, 144 people died, including whole families with children who came to attend a concert by a popular rock band.
Previously, experts told Sputnik that the terror attack looked a far cry from the typical handiwork of jihadist groups
and alleged a false flag operation to whitewash Ukrainian secret services and Western intelligence. A preliminary investigation has shown that the terror attack was likely orchestrated by Ukraine with guidance from the West.