https://sputnikglobe.com/20240408/russian-su-34-unleashes-fab-500-glide-bombs-vaporizing-ukrainian-command-post-1117805029.html
Russian Su-34 Unleashes FAB-500 Glide Bombs, Vaporizing Ukrainian Command Post
Russian Su-34 Unleashes FAB-500 Glide Bombs, Vaporizing Ukrainian Command Post
Sputnik International
Su-34 aircraft crews carried out a strike on Ukrainian command posts near South Donetsk using FAB-500 glide bombs, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
2024-04-08T07:22+0000
2024-04-08T07:22+0000
2024-04-08T07:22+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian armed forces
ukrainian crisis
su-34
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/08/1117805624_14:0:1301:724_1920x0_80_0_0_8b273e42e1eebeeee9ded747327db2f0.png
Once again, the Ukrainian army has faced a harsh reminder that their presence in Donbass is unwelcome, as Russian forces continue to drop bombs on their troops, proving that the Kiev regime's hopeless struggle is doomed to collapse.Russia's forces employed FAB-500 gliding bombs equipped with specialized planning and correction modules, enabling them to launch attacks beyond the reach of enemy air defenses. By utilizing this powerful weaponry to decimate the enemy, Su-34 bombers were able to safely return to their positions in Russia.Previously, Western media raised concerns over the Russian Airspace forces consistently bombarding Ukrainian positions with over 100 air-dropped bombs on a daily basis.A blast from a FAB-500 leaves a crater over 3 meters deep and over 8 meters wide, effectively reducing everything around it to dust.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/why-russias-fab-3000-bombs-could-be-game-changer-in-ukraine-conflict-1117692231.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/08/1117805624_175:0:1140:724_1920x0_80_0_0_3ff48e1e47e414d753338b1bf1574860.png
Su-34 bombers hammer Ukrainian positions with FAB-500
Sputnik International
Su-34 bombers hammer Ukrainian positions with FAB-500
2024-04-08T07:22+0000
true
PT0M52S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian armed forces, russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, russian airspace forces, su-34 bomber, russian bombs, fab-500
russian armed forces, russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, russian airspace forces, su-34 bomber, russian bombs, fab-500
Russian Su-34 Unleashes FAB-500 Glide Bombs, Vaporizing Ukrainian Command Post
Su-34 aircraft crews carried out a strike on a Ukrainian command posts near South Donetsk using FAB-500 glide bombs, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
Once again, the Ukrainian army has faced a harsh reminder that their presence in Donbass is unwelcome, as Russian forces continue to drop bombs on their troops, proving that the Kiev regime's hopeless struggle is doomed to collapse.
"Russian Aerospace Forces Su-34 fighter jet crews carried out a mission to strike Ukrainian units in the special military operation zone. The enemy's outpost and troops in the vicinity of South Donetsk were bombed," the statement read.
Russia's forces employed FAB-500 gliding bombs equipped with specialized planning and correction modules, enabling them to launch attacks beyond the reach of enemy air defenses.
By utilizing this powerful weaponry to decimate the enemy, Su-34 bombers were able to safely return to their positions in Russia.
Previously, Western media raised concerns over the Russian Airspace forces consistently bombarding Ukrainian positions with over 100 air-dropped bombs on a daily basis.
"Along with Russian drones, missiles and artillery, the glide bombs have added new ... firepower to Russia's campaign," The Washington Post lamented.
A blast from a FAB-500 leaves a crater over 3 meters deep and over 8 meters wide, effectively reducing everything around it to dust.