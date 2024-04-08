International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Su-34 Unleashes FAB-500 Glide Bombs, Vaporizing Ukrainian Command Post
Russian Su-34 Unleashes FAB-500 Glide Bombs, Vaporizing Ukrainian Command Post
Su-34 aircraft crews carried out a strike on Ukrainian command posts near South Donetsk using FAB-500 glide bombs, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
Once again, the Ukrainian army has faced a harsh reminder that their presence in Donbass is unwelcome, as Russian forces continue to drop bombs on their troops, proving that the Kiev regime's hopeless struggle is doomed to collapse.Russia's forces employed FAB-500 gliding bombs equipped with specialized planning and correction modules, enabling them to launch attacks beyond the reach of enemy air defenses. By utilizing this powerful weaponry to decimate the enemy, Su-34 bombers were able to safely return to their positions in Russia.Previously, Western media raised concerns over the Russian Airspace forces consistently bombarding Ukrainian positions with over 100 air-dropped bombs on a daily basis.A blast from a FAB-500 leaves a crater over 3 meters deep and over 8 meters wide, effectively reducing everything around it to dust.
Su-34 bombers hammer Ukrainian positions with FAB-500
Su-34 bombers hammer Ukrainian positions with FAB-500
Russian Su-34 Unleashes FAB-500 Glide Bombs, Vaporizing Ukrainian Command Post

07:22 GMT 08.04.2024
Sergey Lebedev
Su-34 aircraft crews carried out a strike on a Ukrainian command posts near South Donetsk using FAB-500 glide bombs, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
Once again, the Ukrainian army has faced a harsh reminder that their presence in Donbass is unwelcome, as Russian forces continue to drop bombs on their troops, proving that the Kiev regime's hopeless struggle is doomed to collapse.
"Russian Aerospace Forces Su-34 fighter jet crews carried out a mission to strike Ukrainian units in the special military operation zone. The enemy's outpost and troops in the vicinity of South Donetsk were bombed," the statement read.
Russia's forces employed FAB-500 gliding bombs equipped with specialized planning and correction modules, enabling them to launch attacks beyond the reach of enemy air defenses.
By utilizing this powerful weaponry to decimate the enemy, Su-34 bombers were able to safely return to their positions in Russia.
The process of assemblying FAB-3000 bombs at a military factory in Nizhny Novgorod. Screenshot of Russian Defense Ministry video. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.04.2024
Military
Why Russia’s FAB-3000 Bombs Could Be ‘Game Changer’ in Ukraine Conflict
2 April, 10:08 GMT
Previously, Western media raised concerns over the Russian Airspace forces consistently bombarding Ukrainian positions with over 100 air-dropped bombs on a daily basis.

"Along with Russian drones, missiles and artillery, the glide bombs have added new ... firepower to Russia's campaign," The Washington Post lamented.

A blast from a FAB-500 leaves a crater over 3 meters deep and over 8 meters wide, effectively reducing everything around it to dust.
