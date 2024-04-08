https://sputnikglobe.com/20240408/this-is-a-dictatorship-ecuadors-backing-of-mexican-embassy-raid-meant-to-protect-us-interests-1117815675.html

'This Is a Dictatorship': Ecuador's Backing of Mexican Embassy Raid Meant to 'Protect US Interests'

Late on Friday night, the Ecuadorian government stormed the Mexican embassy to detain former Vice President Jorge Glas who had been sheltering in the diplomatic mission.

The raid on Mexico's embassy and forced detention of former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas in Quito late Friday marked yet another example of the ring-wing dictatorship that has taken control of Ecuador, one analyst has said. Late Friday, the Ecuadorian government stormed the Mexican embassy to detain former Vice President Jorge Glas who had been sheltering in the diplomatic mission. Mexico announced on Monday it would file a case against Ecuador at the International Court of Justice. Mexico City also suspended diplomatic relations with Quito, saying that Mexican diplomats had sustained injuries as a result of the raid.Esteban Carrillo, a Beirut-based Ecuadorian journalist and editor for The Cradle, joined Sputnik’s Fault Lines on Monday to discuss what occurred in Quito, and highlight Ecuador's descent into what he sees as a corrupt, far-right dictatorship that has acted as a US colony for the past six or so years.“This was the former Vice President Jorge Glas, who stayed as the vice president of the traitor [and former Ecuadorian President] Lenín Moreno, and it was Moreno that removed all of his functions and started a very heavy political persecution against Glas under the charge of psychic influence,” added Carrillo.The Beirut-based journalist explained that the charge of ‘psychic influence’ was based on Glas' perceived ability to influence cabinet ministers to commit acts of corruption, otherwise known as “influence peddling.” Incidentally, the same charge was put against former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa, who Moreno served as vice president.“There's not a single shred of evidence that shows that either of these two people - Jorge Glas or Rafael Correa - actually committed acts of corruption. There isn't, there's only the psychic influence that they irradiated,” Carrillo stated. “The judicial system doesn't work to offer justice, it works to persecute political opponents, and that's it.”Glas had served five years in prison for bribery and criminal conspiracy before being released in late 2022. In December 2023, he was sentenced to six more years in prison in a corruption case involving the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht, which is now known as Novonor. Glas then took refuge in the embassy that same month, before an official warrant for his arrest was issued.“This is for cheap political points at a time in which this rich playboy, the golden boy or the Ecuadorian oligarchy, [Ecuadorian President] Daniel Naboa, is three weeks away from a referendum in which public support is low," he added. "He went for the lowest hanging fruit available to him, showing his deep ineptitude, the lack of preparation that exists not just within his office, but the entire government," the journalist said. "You know, the Interior Ministry, the interior minister is a Mexican woman, a Mexican citizen who ordered the raid of her own embassy. Just think about that for a second. It goes beyond anything we have ever seen.”Recalling US Southern Command General Laura Richardson's January deal in which the US secured an agreement from Quito granting American forces "free reign” to move within Ecuador and to “build bases in Ecuador without the approval of the government,” Carrillo noted that the free reign gained by the US is what “emboldens” Naboa.Sputnik’s Melik Abdul agreed that the US’ response seemed muted, adding that the EU and Spain - both allies of the US - condemned the embassy storming as a violation of the Vienna Convention.“This could be considered an act of war,” added Carrillo. “This is beyond anything Ecuador has ever experienced before.”“One of the questions in this upcoming referendum is asking for Ecuador to return to the international mediation, for Ecuador to acquiesce with international mediation, which is something not even the US is doing, with most developed countries moving away from that. No, they want Ecuador to be back. Why? So that we have to pay billions to Chevron, so that we have to pay billions to other corporations that can sue us for defending the Amazon, for defending the Galapagos.”

