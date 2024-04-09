https://sputnikglobe.com/20240409/china-supports-russias-stable-development---foreign-minister-1117820725.html
China Supports Russia's Stable Development - Foreign Minister
Russia and China will support each other and strengthen multilateral interaction, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday, adding that Beijing will also support the stable development of Russia under the leadership of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
''Russia and China will support each other and strengthen multilateral interaction,'' Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday.''Moscow and Beijing will continue to strengthen strategic cooperation on the world stage,'' the Chinese minister added. Wang Yi also said that Beijing will support Russia's stable development under the leadership of Russian President Vladimir Putin. On behalf of China, he congratulated the Russians on Putin's re-election with "record support"."People's support is a source of Russia's progress. I think that under president Putin's firm leadership Russian people are waiting for a bright future", he added.
On the first day of his visit to China on April 8, Lavrov held a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. According to the Russian FM, they discussed bilateral cooperation in the international arena with an emphasis on joint work in the UN, BRICS, SCO, G20 and APEC.
''Russia and China will support each other and strengthen multilateral interaction,'' Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday.
"Within the framework of Russia’s chairmanship in BRICS and China’s chairmanship in the SCO [Shanghai Cooperation Organisation] from the second half of the year, we will provide each other with strong support and increase our multilateral interaction," Wang said during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
''Moscow and Beijing will continue to strengthen strategic cooperation on the world stage,'' the Chinese minister added.
Wang Yi also said that Beijing will support Russia's stable development under the leadership of Russian President Vladimir Putin. On behalf of China, he congratulated the Russians on Putin's re-election with "record support".
"As Russia's friendly neighbor and comprehensive strategic partner, we will resolutely support Russia's stable development and revival under the leadership of President Putin," Wang said.
“People’s support is a source of Russia’s progress. I think that under president Putin’s firm leadership Russian people are waiting for a bright future", he added.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is on an official visit to Beijing from April 8 to 9.