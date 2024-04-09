https://sputnikglobe.com/20240409/china-supports-russias-stable-development---foreign-minister-1117820725.html

China Supports Russia's Stable Development - Foreign Minister

Russia and China will support each other and strengthen multilateral interaction, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday, adding that Beijing will also support the stable development of Russia under the leadership of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

''Russia and China will support each other and strengthen multilateral interaction,'' Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday.''Moscow and Beijing will continue to strengthen strategic cooperation on the world stage,'' the Chinese minister added. Wang Yi also said that Beijing will support Russia's stable development under the leadership of Russian President Vladimir Putin. On behalf of China, he congratulated the Russians on Putin's re-election with "record support".“People’s support is a source of Russia’s progress. I think that under president Putin’s firm leadership Russian people are waiting for a bright future", he added.

