Chinese Experts Awed by New Russian 'Superbomb'
Military experts stress that Ukraine has nothing up it's sleeves against Russian FAB-3000 bomb and allege that new projectile may play a crucial role in special military operation.
Russia has started mass producing bombs that pose a critical threat to the Ukrainian Army, the Chinese National Radio has reported.The weapon will reportedly be unstoppable by Kiev's current defenses.He believes that the FAB-500 will have a serious impact on the special military operation and become a fatal threat to Ukraine.Earlier, Russia’s Defense Ministry confirmed that mass production of FAB-3000 bombs was launched this winter.Experts stress that the FAB-3000 glide bomb can destroy enemy strongholds that may seem impenetrable.
Military experts stress that Ukraine has nothing up its sleeves to counter the Russian FAB-3000 bombs, and allege that the new projectile may play a crucial role in the special military operation.
Russia has started mass producing bombs that pose a critical threat to the Ukrainian Army, the Chinese National Radio has reported.
“After Russia had enhanced the FAB-3000 bomb with a correction module, its destructive power became even more formidable. The shell fully justifies its name of a superbomb," said military observer Shao Yunling.
The weapon will reportedly be unstoppable by Kiev's current defenses.
“Air defenses Ukraine currently possess are incapable of intercepting these 'superbombs' which means that Kiev's ground troops are completely vulnerable to these shells," added Shao.
Earlier, Russia’s Defense Ministry confirmed that mass production of FAB-3000 bombs was launched this winter.
"[Russian Defense Minister] Sergei Shoigu was informed that the production of FAB-500 aerial bombs
has been multiplied at the enterprise, the production of FAB-1500 has been doubled, and since this February this year mass production of FAB-3000 has been organized," the statement read.
Experts stress that the FAB-3000 glide bomb can destroy enemy strongholds that may seem impenetrable.