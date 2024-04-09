https://sputnikglobe.com/20240409/chinese-experts-awed-by-new-russian-superbomb-1117822732.html

Chinese Experts Awed by New Russian 'Superbomb'

Chinese Experts Awed by New Russian 'Superbomb'

Sputnik International

Military experts stress that Ukraine has nothing up it’s sleeves against Russian FAB-3000 bomb and allege that new projectile may play a crucial role in special military operation.

2024-04-09T11:13+0000

2024-04-09T11:13+0000

2024-04-09T11:13+0000

military

russian armed forces

russian army

russia

ukraine

sergei shoigu

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107820/20/1078202069_0:0:3209:1805_1920x0_80_0_0_31dd71dfa71a3a0266b753f44febda05.jpg

Russia has started mass producing bombs that pose a critical threat to the Ukrainian Army, the Chinese National Radio has reported.The weapon will reportedly be unstoppable by Kiev's current defenses.He believes that the FAB-500 will have a serious impact on the special military operation and become a fatal threat to Ukraine.Earlier, Russia’s Defense Ministry confirmed that mass production of FAB-3000 bombs was launched this winter.Experts stress that the FAB-3000 glide bomb can destroy enemy strongholds that may seem impenetrable.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240408/russian-su-34-unleashes-fab-500-glide-bombs-vaporizing-ukrainian-command-post-1117805029.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sergey Lebedev

Sergey Lebedev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sergey Lebedev

russian fab-3000, fab-3000, russian bomb, fab-3000 ukraine, ukraine bombs