Chinese Foreign Minister Confirms Participation in BRICS Meeting in Russia in June- Lavrov
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has confirmed his participation in a meeting of BRICS foreign ministers in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod in June, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
In addition, the ministers signed a plan for the next inter-ministerial consultations.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has confirmed his participation in a meeting of BRICS foreign ministers in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod in June, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
In addition, the ministers signed a plan for the next inter-ministerial consultations.
"In June, there will be a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers in Nizhny Novgorod, in which Wang Yi confirmed his participation, and we will discuss key issues submitted for consideration by our leaders," Lavrov said at a press conference as part of a visit to China.
On Putin-Xi Meeting at the BRICS and SCO Summits
Sergey Lavrov added that he had discussed with his Chinese counterpart the upcoming meetings between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS and SCO summits.
"We paid special attention, as Minister Wang Yi just noted, to the schedule of contacts at the highest level … We discussed the upcoming meetings of our leaders on the sidelines of various international events, including the BRICS summit in Kazan in October this year and the SCO summit in Astana in June," Lavrov said after the meeting with Wang.
There will certainly be other opportunities to maintain regular political dialogue, Lavrov added.