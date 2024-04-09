https://sputnikglobe.com/20240409/chinese-foreign-minister-confirms-participation-in-brics-meeting-in-russia-in-june--lavrov-1117821017.html

Chinese Foreign Minister Confirms Participation in BRICS Meeting in Russia in June- Lavrov

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has confirmed his participation in a meeting of BRICS foreign ministers in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod in June, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

In addition, the ministers signed a plan for the next inter-ministerial consultations.On Putin-Xi Meeting at the BRICS and SCO Summits Sergey Lavrov added that he had discussed with his Chinese counterpart the upcoming meetings between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS and SCO summits.There will certainly be other opportunities to maintain regular political dialogue, Lavrov added.

