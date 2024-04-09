International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240409/ex-ecuadorian-vp-arrested-during-raid-on-mexican-embassy-hospitalized-1117817493.html
Ex-Ecuadorian VP Arrested During Raid on Mexican Embassy Hospitalized
Ex-Ecuadorian VP Arrested During Raid on Mexican Embassy Hospitalized
Sputnik International
Former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas, who was forcibly detained by authorities during a recent raid on the Quito-based Mexican Embassy, was hospitalized Monday.
2024-04-09T00:01+0000
2024-04-09T00:00+0000
world
latin america
ecuador
jorge glas
embassy
mexico
hospitalization
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/08/1117817335_0:178:3007:1869_1920x0_80_0_0_bcf40cab1449e8269a03a84da2a03f0a.jpg
A release issued by the Ecuadorian prison authority SNAI detailed Glas had been transferred from prison to a military hospital in the city of Guayaquil. Officials indicated that the transfer appears to stem from a 24-hour period in which Glas refused to eat. It also detailed that the former vice president appeared to be in a stable condition, and that he would remain under continued observation.The SNAI further called on the wider public to steer clear of unconfirmed reports. The warning comes as Ecuadorian media reported that Glas had been in an induced coma that may have been caused by an overdose of sedatives or antidepressants.Glas was the subject this past weekend of a shocking break by the Ecuadorian government to adhere to international protocol on the protection of foreign embassies after it ordered the storming of Mexico's embassy in Quito to detain Glas.It is globally recognized that governments cannot enter the grounds of a foreign embassy without the explicit permission from the host country as the premises are considered the territory of the foreign nation.Glas had been staying at the Mexican embassy since late 2023 after he had been twice convicted on corruption charges.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240408/this-is-a-dictatorship-ecuadors-backing-of-mexican-embassy-raid-meant-to-protect-us-interests-1117815675.html
mexico
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/08/1117817335_138:0:2867:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_65d840c75e8e9bf89b814b10db22a94b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
what happened to jorge glas, why did ecuador raid mexican embassy, who is jorge glas
what happened to jorge glas, why did ecuador raid mexican embassy, who is jorge glas

Ex-Ecuadorian VP Arrested During Raid on Mexican Embassy Hospitalized

00:01 GMT 09.04.2024
© AFP 2023 / GERARDO MENOSCALArmy soldiers guard the surroundings of the Naval Hospital, where Ecuador's ex-vice president Jorge Glas was taken due to health issues after refusing to eat prison food according to prison authority, in Guayaquil, April 8, 2024. Ecuadoran special forces on April 5 forced their way into Mexico's embassy to grab Glas, who had taken refuge there since December, after an arrest warrant was issued against him for alleged corruption. Mexico had granted him political refugee status just hours before the raid.
Army soldiers guard the surroundings of the Naval Hospital, where Ecuador's ex-vice president Jorge Glas was taken due to health issues after refusing to eat prison food according to prison authority, in Guayaquil, April 8, 2024. Ecuadoran special forces on April 5 forced their way into Mexico's embassy to grab Glas, who had taken refuge there since December, after an arrest warrant was issued against him for alleged corruption. Mexico had granted him political refugee status just hours before the raid. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.04.2024
© AFP 2023 / GERARDO MENOSCAL
Subscribe
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas, who was forcibly detained by authorities during a recent raid on the Quito-based Mexican Embassy, was hospitalized Monday.
A release issued by the Ecuadorian prison authority SNAI detailed Glas had been transferred from prison to a military hospital in the city of Guayaquil.
Officials indicated that the transfer appears to stem from a 24-hour period in which Glas refused to eat. It also detailed that the former vice president appeared to be in a stable condition, and that he would remain under continued observation.
The SNAI further called on the wider public to steer clear of unconfirmed reports. The warning comes as Ecuadorian media reported that Glas had been in an induced coma that may have been caused by an overdose of sedatives or antidepressants.
Glas was the subject this past weekend of a shocking break by the Ecuadorian government to adhere to international protocol on the protection of foreign embassies after it ordered the storming of Mexico's embassy in Quito to detain Glas.
Supporters of Ecuador’s Vice President Jorge Glas rally to support him outside the court where police stand guard during his sentencing in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.04.2024
Analysis
'This Is a Dictatorship': Ecuador's Backing of Mexican Embassy Raid Meant to 'Protect US Interests'
Yesterday, 23:10 GMT
It is globally recognized that governments cannot enter the grounds of a foreign embassy without the explicit permission from the host country as the premises are considered the territory of the foreign nation.
Glas had been staying at the Mexican embassy since late 2023 after he had been twice convicted on corruption charges.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала