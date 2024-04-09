https://sputnikglobe.com/20240409/ex-ecuadorian-vp-arrested-during-raid-on-mexican-embassy-hospitalized-1117817493.html

Ex-Ecuadorian VP Arrested During Raid on Mexican Embassy Hospitalized

Former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas, who was forcibly detained by authorities during a recent raid on the Quito-based Mexican Embassy, was hospitalized Monday.

A release issued by the Ecuadorian prison authority SNAI detailed Glas had been transferred from prison to a military hospital in the city of Guayaquil. Officials indicated that the transfer appears to stem from a 24-hour period in which Glas refused to eat. It also detailed that the former vice president appeared to be in a stable condition, and that he would remain under continued observation.The SNAI further called on the wider public to steer clear of unconfirmed reports. The warning comes as Ecuadorian media reported that Glas had been in an induced coma that may have been caused by an overdose of sedatives or antidepressants.Glas was the subject this past weekend of a shocking break by the Ecuadorian government to adhere to international protocol on the protection of foreign embassies after it ordered the storming of Mexico's embassy in Quito to detain Glas.It is globally recognized that governments cannot enter the grounds of a foreign embassy without the explicit permission from the host country as the premises are considered the territory of the foreign nation.Glas had been staying at the Mexican embassy since late 2023 after he had been twice convicted on corruption charges.

