President Putin Expected to Visit China This Year - Russian Foreign Ministry
Russia
President Putin Expected to Visit China This Year - Russian Foreign Ministry
President Putin Expected to Visit China This Year - Russian Foreign Ministry
09.04.2024
Earlier in the day, Chinese President Xi Jinping held a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Beijing."The Chinese leader welcomed Lavrov's arrival in Beijing as an important stage in the comprehensive preparations for the upcoming state visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the People's Republic of China this year," the ministry said in a statement.The Russian Foreign Ministry also noted that the Chinese head of state also praised the state of Russian-Chinese relations and "expressed readiness to further enhance the comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation with Russia."
Being updated
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to China is expected to take place this year, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, Chinese President Xi Jinping held a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Beijing.
"The Chinese leader welcomed Lavrov's arrival in Beijing as an important stage in the comprehensive preparations for the upcoming state visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the People's Republic of China this year," the ministry said in a statement.
The Russian Foreign Ministry also noted that the Chinese head of state also praised the state of Russian-Chinese relations and "expressed readiness to further enhance the comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation with Russia."
