https://sputnikglobe.com/20240409/president-putin-expected-to-visit-china-this-year---russian-foreign-ministry-1117824035.html
President Putin Expected to Visit China This Year - Russian Foreign Ministry
President Putin Expected to Visit China This Year - Russian Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to China is expected to take place this year, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday. 09.04.2024, Sputnik International
2024-04-09T10:22+0000
2024-04-09T10:22+0000
2024-04-09T10:38+0000
russia
china
russia
vladimir putin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/12/1117401398_0:0:2960:1665_1920x0_80_0_0_1733ba1361ba5e09ca8141318f04ca7e.jpg
Earlier in the day, Chinese President Xi Jinping held a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Beijing."The Chinese leader welcomed Lavrov's arrival in Beijing as an important stage in the comprehensive preparations for the upcoming state visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the People's Republic of China this year," the ministry said in a statement.The Russian Foreign Ministry also noted that the Chinese head of state also praised the state of Russian-Chinese relations and "expressed readiness to further enhance the comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation with Russia."
china
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/12/1117401398_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f53e435483568f1b8ed3063e2e15c9ec.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
china, russia, vladimir putin
china, russia, vladimir putin
President Putin Expected to Visit China This Year - Russian Foreign Ministry
10:22 GMT 09.04.2024 (Updated: 10:38 GMT 09.04.2024)
Being updated
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to China is expected to take place this year, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, Chinese President Xi Jinping held a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Beijing.
"The Chinese leader welcomed Lavrov's arrival in Beijing as an important stage in the comprehensive preparations for the upcoming state visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the People's Republic of China this year," the ministry said in a statement.
The Russian Foreign Ministry also noted that the Chinese head of state also praised the state of Russian-Chinese relations and "expressed readiness to further enhance the comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation with Russia."