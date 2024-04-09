https://sputnikglobe.com/20240409/russias-angara-a5-space-rocket-launch-rescheduled-1117824343.html

Russia's Angara-A5 Space Rocket Launch Rescheduled

The first launch of the Angara-A5 heavy-class rocket from the Vostochny cosmodrome was canceled, a Sputnik correspondent reported. Another attempt is expected to be on April 10.

The launch of Angara-A5 rocket was postponed due to a malfunction of the oxidizer tank boost system in the central block this week."Two minutes before a possible launch, the automation system stopped the launch process due to a failure of the oxidizer tank boost system in the central block," Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos head Yuri Borisov told reporters.Another attempt to launch the Russian-made space rocket from the Vostochny Cosmodrome will be made on April 10, Borisov said. He added that the issue would be solved.Angara-A5 is developed by the Moscow-based Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center. It is part of a family of modular Russian launch vehicles, based on universal rocket modules with oxygen-kerosene engines. This 761-ton three-stage rocket is completely made from Russian parts and capable of delivering up to 24.5 tons of payload into the low orbit. Angara rockets will ensure that Russia can launch all types of spacecraft from its territory and maintain “independent access to outer space,” according to Roscosmos.

