Israel was earlier berated by its allies over the Jewish state’s deadly airstrike on Gaza aid convoy.
Turkiye Slaps Trade Restrictions on Israel as France Seeks Sanctions to Ensure Gaza Aid
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was earlier berated by his allies over the Jewish state’s deadly airstrike on an aid convoy in Gaza, with the US warning that future support for Tel Aviv will depend on Israel’s concrete moves to protect civilians and aid workers.
Turkiye has decided to restrict the export of certain products to Israel as it “continues to flagrantly violate international law and ignores the international community's numerous calls for ceasefire and uninterrupted humanitarian aid,” the Turkish Trade Ministry announced in a statement on Tuesday.
The goods include several types of aluminum and steel products, paint, electric cables, construction materials, motor oil and aviation fuel, according to the statement.
The ministry stressed that the export restrictions "will remain in effect until Israel, within the framework of its obligations arising from international law, declares an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and allows the uninterrupted provision of all basic humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in the area, including the medical supplies and health services they need."
The statement comes as French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne called for slapping “multiple levers of influence” on Israel to supply much-needed aid to Palestinians
in the Gaza Strip.
"There are multiple levers, going up to sanctions to let humanitarian aid cross checkpoints," Sejourne said in an interview with RFI radio and France 24 television
He recalled that France was one of the first countries to urge the EU to sanction “Israeli settlers who are committing acts of violence in the West Bank,” adding that Paris “will continue if needed to obtain the opening of humanitarian aid."
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has come under pressure from his allies over the Jewish state's deadly airstrike on a convoy
of the US-based international volunteer aid organization World Central Kitchen (WCK).
At least seven WCK workers attempting to deliver much-needed food to Palestinians were killed in an IDF strike in the city of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza last week.
US President Joe Biden, for his part, made it plain that Israel must commit to protecting civilians and aid workers, as well as delivering more humanitarian aid, or risk losing Washington’s support.
The POTUS "made clear the need for Israel to announce and implement a series of specific, concrete and measurable steps to address civilian harm, humanitarian suffering and the safety of aid workers," the White House said in a statement.
In a separate development last week, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) accused Israel of continuing to prevent its teams from accessing northern Gaza to provide “food aid and other essential supplies."
The UNRWA added that its workers "delivered more than half of the UN aid provided to Gaza through the Rafah and Kerem Shalom crossings in March," noting that 176 agency employees "tragically" lost their lives since the beginning of the Israeli offensive in Gaza on October 7, 2023.
UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini, in turn, warned that Israel’s "outrageous" move to block the agency’s aid could lead to "man-made famine" in Gaza.