Watch Live: Russia Makes Historic Launch of Angara-A5 Rocket

Angara-A5 was developed by Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center, based in Moscow. This 761-ton three-stage rocket is completely made of Russian parts and aimed at enhancing national self-reliance on domestic industries.

Sputnik brings you a broadcast from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, where Russia is conducting a historic launch of the Angara-A5 rocket. The Vostochny Cosmodrome is located above the 51st parallel north in the Amur region in the Russian Far East.The corporation plans to launch 15 Angara rockets with Orion modules from Vostochny before the end of 2033. The main goal is the construction of the Russian orbital station.Follow Sputnik's live feed to watch a truly historic event in space exploration!

