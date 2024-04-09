https://sputnikglobe.com/20240409/watch-live-russia-makes-historic-launch-of-angara-a5-rocket-1117821567.html
Watch Live: Russia Makes Historic Launch of Angara-A5 Rocket
Watch Live: Russia Makes Historic Launch of Angara-A5 Rocket
Sputnik International
Angara-A5 was developed by Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center, based in Moscow. This 761-ton three-stage rocket is completely made of Russian parts and aimed at enhancing national self-reliance on domestic industries.
2024-04-09T08:54+0000
2024-04-09T08:54+0000
2024-04-09T08:54+0000
russia
space exploration
vostochny cosmodrome
khrunichev state research and production space center
angara a5
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/09/1117821713_0:144:3128:1904_1920x0_80_0_0_296613b48e252f454a461cfa5f5143fa.jpg
Sputnik brings you a broadcast from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, where Russia is conducting a historic launch of the Angara-A5 rocket. The Vostochny Cosmodrome is located above the 51st parallel north in the Amur region in the Russian Far East.The corporation plans to launch 15 Angara rockets with Orion modules from Vostochny before the end of 2033. The main goal is the construction of the Russian orbital station.Follow Sputnik's live feed to watch a truly historic event in space exploration!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/09/1117821713_199:0:2930:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dad399d60dc799ac40f6466a7a21fa92.jpg
First launch of the Russian Angara-A5 rocket from the Vostochny cosmodrome
Sputnik International
First launch of the Russian Angara-A5 rocket from the Vostochny cosmodrome
2024-04-09T08:54+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, angara, russia angara, vostochny cosmodrome, russia space, russian spacecraft
russia, angara, russia angara, vostochny cosmodrome, russia space, russian spacecraft
Watch Live: Russia Makes Historic Launch of Angara-A5 Rocket
The Angara-A5 was developed by the Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center in Moscow. The 761-ton, three-stage rocket is made entirely of Russian parts and is designed to increase national self-sufficiency in domestic industries.
Sputnik brings you a broadcast from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, where Russia is conducting a historic launch of the Angara-A5 rocket
. The Vostochny Cosmodrome is located above the 51st parallel north in the Amur region in the Russian Far East.
The corporation plans to launch 15 Angara rockets with Orion modules from Vostochny before the end of 2033. The main goal is the construction of the Russian orbital station.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to watch a truly historic event in space exploration!