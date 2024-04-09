https://sputnikglobe.com/20240409/watch-russias-military-practice-with-yars-nukes-in-drills-1117830997.html

Watch Russia's Military Practice With YARS Nukes in Drills

Sputnik International

The Yars ICBM plays a crucial role in Russia's defense strategy. It is part of the Strategic Rocket Forces' arsenal, which includes several heavy strategic ICBMs.

The Strategic Rocket Forces have finished drills in Russia's Irkutsk region where they trained to act under conditions of chemical hazard or repel attacks from sabotage groups. Over 3,000 soldiers took part in the exercises to hone their skills.The maneuvers centered around the YARS ICBM - a formidable nuclear weapon launched from a mobile platform. It is armed with several independently targetable warheads and capable of reaching targets beyond 11,000 kilometers.In his annual address to the Federal Assembly, President Vladimir Putin stressed that Russia possesses weaponry capable of reaching targets on the territories of Western nations. However, Russia repeatedly said that nuclear forces are for purely defensive purposes and exist to prevent major wars rather than trigger them.As a responsible state, Russia adheres to the No First Use policy and vows to unleash its nuclear arsenal only in case of a major attack against the country.

