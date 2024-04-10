International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240410/biden-says-considering-australias-request-to-end-julian-assange-prosecution-1117854053.html
Biden Says Considering Australia's Request to End Julian Assange Prosecution
Biden Says Considering Australia's Request to End Julian Assange Prosecution
Sputnik International
US President Joe Biden told reporters on Tuesday that he is considering Australia's request for the United States to end its prosecution of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, according to the White House press pool.
2024-04-10T15:41+0000
2024-04-10T15:43+0000
americas
julian assange
joe biden
united kingdom (uk)
us
wikileaks
australia
white house
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1a/1117558075_0:203:2830:1794_1920x0_80_0_0_daa34ce8717c7d77cc44123582a42461.jpg
"We're considering it," Biden said in response to a question about Australia's request that he end the US government’s prosecution of Assange. Last month, the United Kingdom’s High Court of Justice in London further delayed the prospects of extraditing Assange to the United States, ruling that he has a real prospect of success on three of the nine grounds of appeal. The High Court asked the US government to provide assurances that the WikiLeaks founder would be able to claim the First Amendment of the US Constitution, which guarantees the right to free speech, press, religion, assembly and to petition the government for redress of grievances. The High Court also asked the US government to ensure that Assange would not be prejudiced at his trial due to his nationality and that he would not face the death penalty. The next hearing is scheduled for May 20 if the parties submit the necessary documents. Assange has been detained in the Belmarsh prison in London, arguably the harshest detention facility in the United Kingdom. The US government seeks Assange for publishing on WikiLeaks acquired video and textual information on its activities in various wars, which may be construed as violations of international law and engagement in war crimes, among others.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240327/is-biden-administration-slow-rolling-assange-case-to-keep-journalist-in-limbo-1117573772.html
americas
united kingdom (uk)
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1a/1117558075_84:0:2744:1995_1920x0_80_0_0_abde2cb315244380393d7aa2a39f1ed6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, julian assange, wikileaks, assange pardoning, will us stop prosecute assange?
joe biden, julian assange, wikileaks, assange pardoning, will us stop prosecute assange?

Biden Says Considering Australia's Request to End Julian Assange Prosecution

15:41 GMT 10.04.2024 (Updated: 15:43 GMT 10.04.2024)
© AFP 2023 / DANIEL LEALWikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gestures from the window of a prison van as he is driven out of Southwark Crown Court in London on May 1, 2019, after having been sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for breaching his bail conditions in 2012.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gestures from the window of a prison van as he is driven out of Southwark Crown Court in London on May 1, 2019, after having been sentenced to 50 weeks in prison for breaching his bail conditions in 2012. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.04.2024
© AFP 2023 / DANIEL LEAL
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden told reporters on Tuesday that he is considering Australia's request for the United States to end its prosecution of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, according to the White House press pool.
"We're considering it," Biden said in response to a question about Australia's request that he end the US government’s prosecution of Assange.
Last month, the United Kingdom’s High Court of Justice in London further delayed the prospects of extraditing Assange to the United States, ruling that he has a real prospect of success on three of the nine grounds of appeal.
A supporter of Julian Assange attend the extradition hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.03.2024
Analysis
Is Biden Administration ‘Slow Rolling’ Assange Case to Keep Journalist in Limbo?
27 March, 04:27 GMT
The High Court asked the US government to provide assurances that the WikiLeaks founder would be able to claim the First Amendment of the US Constitution, which guarantees the right to free speech, press, religion, assembly and to petition the government for redress of grievances.
The High Court also asked the US government to ensure that Assange would not be prejudiced at his trial due to his nationality and that he would not face the death penalty.
The next hearing is scheduled for May 20 if the parties submit the necessary documents.
Assange has been detained in the Belmarsh prison in London, arguably the harshest detention facility in the United Kingdom. The US government seeks Assange for publishing on WikiLeaks acquired video and textual information on its activities in various wars, which may be construed as violations of international law and engagement in war crimes, among others.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала