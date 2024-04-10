https://sputnikglobe.com/20240410/biden-says-considering-australias-request-to-end-julian-assange-prosecution-1117854053.html

Biden Says Considering Australia's Request to End Julian Assange Prosecution

Biden Says Considering Australia's Request to End Julian Assange Prosecution

Sputnik International

US President Joe Biden told reporters on Tuesday that he is considering Australia's request for the United States to end its prosecution of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, according to the White House press pool.

2024-04-10T15:41+0000

2024-04-10T15:41+0000

2024-04-10T15:43+0000

americas

julian assange

joe biden

united kingdom (uk)

us

wikileaks

australia

white house

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1a/1117558075_0:203:2830:1794_1920x0_80_0_0_daa34ce8717c7d77cc44123582a42461.jpg

"We're considering it," Biden said in response to a question about Australia's request that he end the US government’s prosecution of Assange. Last month, the United Kingdom’s High Court of Justice in London further delayed the prospects of extraditing Assange to the United States, ruling that he has a real prospect of success on three of the nine grounds of appeal. The High Court asked the US government to provide assurances that the WikiLeaks founder would be able to claim the First Amendment of the US Constitution, which guarantees the right to free speech, press, religion, assembly and to petition the government for redress of grievances. The High Court also asked the US government to ensure that Assange would not be prejudiced at his trial due to his nationality and that he would not face the death penalty. The next hearing is scheduled for May 20 if the parties submit the necessary documents. Assange has been detained in the Belmarsh prison in London, arguably the harshest detention facility in the United Kingdom. The US government seeks Assange for publishing on WikiLeaks acquired video and textual information on its activities in various wars, which may be construed as violations of international law and engagement in war crimes, among others.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240327/is-biden-administration-slow-rolling-assange-case-to-keep-journalist-in-limbo-1117573772.html

americas

united kingdom (uk)

australia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

joe biden, julian assange, wikileaks, assange pardoning, will us stop prosecute assange?