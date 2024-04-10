https://sputnikglobe.com/20240410/gagauzia-suffering-colossal-losses-from-moldovas-economic-pressure---gutsul-1117838715.html
Gagauzia Suffering Colossal Losses From Moldova's Economic Pressure, Says Region Head Gutsul
Gagauzia Suffering Colossal Losses From Moldova's Economic Pressure, Says Region Head Gutsul
Sputnik International
Moldova's autonomous region of Gagauzia is suffering colossal losses from an economic war unleashed by Moldovan authorities against the region, Gagauzia head Yevgenia Gutsul has told Sputnik.
2024-04-10T03:14+0000
2024-04-10T03:14+0000
2024-04-10T03:52+0000
world
european union (eu)
moldova
gagauzia
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/18901/40/189014030_0:97:1024:673_1920x0_80_0_0_95f754cebea5df9d2696be98b6eee43f.jpg
"In fact, [Gagauzia is suffering] colossal losses, but we are combating it. That is why we are here today so that, despite everything that authorities in Chisinau are doing, the residents of Gagauzia do not feel this pressure and these losses that Gagauzia's autonomy and our partners are suffering now," she said. She recalled the draft law that the authorities in Chisinau had tried to pass, which would have provided for the independent payment of value-added tax (VAT) by the region to economic agents. The official said that, fortunately, lawmakers of the Moldovan parliament managed to defend the old order of payments in the country's constitutional court, but the law was still in force from November 1, 2023, to February 22, 2024. Gutsul also stated that citizens of Moldova are against the country's accession to the European Union as they would like to live in a sovereign and neutral country that would be friends with its neighbors.She said Moldovans will vote in a referendum in October on whether they want Moldova to join the EU.Moldova does not need any military blocs, including NATO, she said, adding: "We are opposed to this."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240410/gagauzia-to-appeal-to-russia-among-others-if-moldova-sends-troops-to-region---gutsul-1117837808.html
moldova
gagauzia
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/18901/40/189014030_0:0:1024:768_1920x0_80_0_0_2f56c2956affe0fee01e1f1abd416591.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
gagauzia head yevgenia gutsul, moldova gagauzia relations, gagauzia latest news, what is happening in gagauzia, moldovan authorities, taxes in moldova, taxes in gagauzia
gagauzia head yevgenia gutsul, moldova gagauzia relations, gagauzia latest news, what is happening in gagauzia, moldovan authorities, taxes in moldova, taxes in gagauzia
Gagauzia Suffering Colossal Losses From Moldova's Economic Pressure, Says Region Head Gutsul
03:14 GMT 10.04.2024 (Updated: 03:52 GMT 10.04.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moldova's autonomous region of Gagauzia is suffering colossal losses from an economic war unleashed by Moldovan authorities against the region, Gagauzia head Yevgenia Gutsul has told Sputnik.
"In fact, [Gagauzia is suffering] colossal losses, but we are combating it. That is why we are here today so that, despite everything that authorities in Chisinau are doing, the residents of Gagauzia do not feel this pressure and these losses that Gagauzia's autonomy and our partners are suffering now," she said.
She recalled the draft law that the authorities in Chisinau had tried to pass, which would have provided for the independent payment of value-added tax (VAT) by the region to economic agents.
"They wanted to reduce the budget of Gagauzia by 200 million lei [$11.38 million]. This is a quarter of our Gagauzia's autonomy's own budget. This would mean a complete bankruptcy of Gagauzia's autonomy because we would be deprived of many social projects," Gutsul added.
The official said that, fortunately, lawmakers of the Moldovan parliament managed to defend the old order of payments in the country's constitutional court, but the law was still in force from November 1, 2023, to February 22, 2024.
"All the payments that were collected on VAT, we have to pay them, but we are working so that the tax office also reviews all the payments to economic agents so that everything is in accordance with the law and everything is paid as the law says. If these payments were from November 1 to February 2024, we will pay them all," Gutsul said.
Gutsul also stated that citizens of Moldova are against the country's accession to the European Union as they would like to live in a sovereign and neutral country that would be friends with its neighbors.
She said Moldovans will vote in a referendum in October on whether they want Moldova to join the EU.
"I can say [on behalf of] the majority of the Republic of Moldova that the people would not want this. We would like to live in a sovereign, neutral and independent country, where we will be friends with all our neighbors: with the Russian Federation, with Ukraine, with Romania and with the European Union," Gutsul said.
Moldova does not need any military blocs, including NATO, she said, adding: "We are opposed to this."