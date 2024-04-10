https://sputnikglobe.com/20240410/gagauzia-suffering-colossal-losses-from-moldovas-economic-pressure---gutsul-1117838715.html

Gagauzia Suffering Colossal Losses From Moldova's Economic Pressure, Says Region Head Gutsul

Moldova's autonomous region of Gagauzia is suffering colossal losses from an economic war unleashed by Moldovan authorities against the region, Gagauzia head Yevgenia Gutsul has told Sputnik.

"In fact, [Gagauzia is suffering] colossal losses, but we are combating it. That is why we are here today so that, despite everything that authorities in Chisinau are doing, the residents of Gagauzia do not feel this pressure and these losses that Gagauzia's autonomy and our partners are suffering now," she said. She recalled the draft law that the authorities in Chisinau had tried to pass, which would have provided for the independent payment of value-added tax (VAT) by the region to economic agents. The official said that, fortunately, lawmakers of the Moldovan parliament managed to defend the old order of payments in the country's constitutional court, but the law was still in force from November 1, 2023, to February 22, 2024. Gutsul also stated that citizens of Moldova are against the country's accession to the European Union as they would like to live in a sovereign and neutral country that would be friends with its neighbors.She said Moldovans will vote in a referendum in October on whether they want Moldova to join the EU.Moldova does not need any military blocs, including NATO, she said, adding: "We are opposed to this."

