Gagauzia to Appeal to Russia Among Others If Moldova Sends Troops to Region - Gutsul
Gagauzia to Appeal to Russia Among Others If Moldova Sends Troops to Region - Gutsul
Sputnik International
If Chisinau will respond militarily to the declaration of independence of Moldova's autonomous region of Gagauzia, the autonomy will apply for help to everyone, including Russia, Gagauzia head Gutsul said.
Gutsul said last week that the autonomous region will declare independence if Moldovan authorities decide to unite with Moldova.
News
en_EN
Gagauzia to Appeal to Russia Among Others If Moldova Sends Troops to Region - Gutsul
01:28 GMT 10.04.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - If Chisinau will respond militarily to the declaration of independence of Moldova's autonomous region of Gagauzia, the autonomy will apply for help to everyone, including Russia, Gagauzia head Yevgenia Gutsul has told Sputnik.
Gutsul said last week that the autonomous region will declare independence if Moldovan authorities decide to unite with Moldova.
"I hope it will not come to this. I hope for the common sense of our authorities. But if it comes to this, we will appeal to all countries, of course, including the Russian Federation," Gutsul said when asked a relevant question.
Moldova's autonomous region of Gagauzia sees no prerequisites that Russia wants to attack Moldova despite statements being made by authorities in Chisinau, Gagauzia head Yevgenia Gutsul has told Sputnik.
"The President of the Republic of Moldova [Maia Sandu], during international trips, discusses some kind of military conflicts, that Russia wants to attack Moldova, although we do not see such prerequisites," Gutsul said.
Moldovan authorities are doing everything to create a worrisome atmosphere
in the country, she said, adding that residents constantly hear about some "call of conscripts" and agreements with NATO.
Gutsul added that Gagauzia sees no prerequisites that Russia wants to attack Moldova despite statements being made by authorities in Moldova.
"The President of the Republic of Moldova [Maia Sandu], during international trips, discusses some kind of military conflicts, that Russia wants to attack Moldova, although we do not see such prerequisites," Gutsul said.
Moldovan authorities are doing everything to create a worrisome atmosphere in the country, she said, adding that residents constantly hear about some "call of conscripts" and agreements with NATO.
Gutsul also stated that although Gagauzia wants to remain a part of Moldova it will "take measures" if the country's authorities decide to unite with Romania.
"If Moldova will go for rapprochement with Romania ... of course, we will take some measures because we want to be, to live in the independent Republic of Moldova," Gutsul said.