Gagauzia to Appeal to Russia Among Others If Moldova Sends Troops to Region - Gutsul

If Chisinau will respond militarily to the declaration of independence of Moldova's autonomous region of Gagauzia, the autonomy will apply for help to everyone, including Russia, Gagauzia head Gutsul said.

2024-04-10T01:28+0000

2024-04-10T01:28+0000

2024-04-10T01:30+0000

world

russia

moldova

gagauzia

nato

chisinau

Gutsul said last week that the autonomous region will declare independence if Moldovan authorities decide to unite with Moldova. Moldova's autonomous region of Gagauzia sees no prerequisites that Russia wants to attack Moldova despite statements being made by authorities in Chisinau, Gagauzia head Yevgenia Gutsul has told Sputnik.Moldovan authorities are doing everything to create a worrisome atmosphere in the country, she said, adding that residents constantly hear about some "call of conscripts" and agreements with NATO.Gutsul added that Gagauzia sees no prerequisites that Russia wants to attack Moldova despite statements being made by authorities in Moldova.Moldovan authorities are doing everything to create a worrisome atmosphere in the country, she said, adding that residents constantly hear about some "call of conscripts" and agreements with NATO.Gutsul also stated that although Gagauzia wants to remain a part of Moldova it will "take measures" if the country's authorities decide to unite with Romania.

News

