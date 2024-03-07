https://sputnikglobe.com/20240307/moldova-preparing-to-arrest-head-of-gagauzia-region---opposition-1117191875.html

Moldova Preparing to Arrest Head of Gagauzia Region - Opposition

Moldova is planning to arrest the head of the autonomous region of Gagauzia, Yevgenia Gutsul, after her return from Russia, opposition politician Ilan Shor said on Thursday

"We have insider information that they are preparing to arrest Yevgenia Gutsul right at the airport," Shor said on air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.In February 2014, a referendum was held in the region to determine the vector of the country's foreign policy. More than 98% of its participants supported Moldova's integration into the Eurasian Customs Union.

