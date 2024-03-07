International
Moldova Preparing to Arrest Head of Gagauzia Region - Opposition
Moldova Preparing to Arrest Head of Gagauzia Region - Opposition
Moldova is planning to arrest the head of the autonomous region of Gagauzia, Yevgenia Gutsul, after her return from Russia, opposition politician Ilan Shor said on Thursday
"We have insider information that they are preparing to arrest Yevgenia Gutsul right at the airport," Shor said on air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.In February 2014, a referendum was held in the region to determine the vector of the country's foreign policy. More than 98% of its participants supported Moldova's integration into the Eurasian Customs Union.
moldova, gagauzia, russia
14:19 GMT 07.03.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moldova is planning to arrest the head of the autonomous region of Gagauzia, Yevgenia Gutsul, after her return from Russia, opposition politician Ilan Shor said on Thursday.
"We have insider information that they are preparing to arrest Yevgenia Gutsul right at the airport," Shor said on air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.
Gagauzia is an autonomy in the south of Moldova, which traditionally stands for rapprochement with Russia, while official Kishinev has proclaimed a course towards European integration.

In February 2014, a referendum was held in the region to determine the vector of the country's foreign policy. More than 98% of its participants supported Moldova's integration into the Eurasian Customs Union.
