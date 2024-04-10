https://sputnikglobe.com/20240410/goal-of-us-drills-with-japan-australia-philippines-to-expand-nato---russia-1117845265.html

Russia Slams US Joint Drills With Japan, Australia, Philippines as Global NATO Expansion

The goal of the joint drills between the United States, Japan, Australia and the Philippines is to expand NATO in other regions of the world, Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said on Wednesday.

"The goal is the same as what we've been talking about, which is to increase NATO expansion, including into other parts of the world," Zakharova told a briefing.On Saturday, the United States, Japan, Australia, and the Philippines have announced plans to conduct joint naval exercises in the South China Sea, their first collaborative military effort in the region. This development comes amid heightened tensions stemming from territorial disputes in the area. As per official statements, the exercises aim to uphold international law, ensure freedom of navigation, and address contested claims, as outlined in a joint statement issued by the defense chiefs of the four nations.The forthcoming exercises, known as the maritime cooperative activity, will involve various maneuvers, including anti-submarine warfare training. Japan has confirmed its involvement by deploying its destroyer JS Akebono for the drills. The joint initiative underscores the collective determination of the participating nations to safeguard shared interests and promote stability in the Indo-Pacific region amidst ongoing tensions and territorial disagreements.The territorial affiliation of some islands and reefs in the South China Sea, including the Philippine-controlled Second Thomas Shoal, has been the subject of disputes between China, the Philippines, and several other Asia-Pacific countries for decades.On Sunday, China's military announced the completion of air and sea patrols, asserting control over activities deemed disruptive in the South China Sea. This action appears to be a direct response to naval exercises conducted by the United States and its allies.

