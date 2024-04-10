https://sputnikglobe.com/20240410/china-sending-message-that-it-has-russias-back-if-west-escalates-1117838001.html

China Sending Message That ‘It Has Russia’s Back’ If West Escalates

China Sending Message That ‘It Has Russia’s Back’ If West Escalates

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, sending a strong message to the West that the two countries will continue their strategic relationship.

2024-04-10T02:11+0000

2024-04-10T02:11+0000

2024-04-10T02:11+0000

analysis

russia

china

ukraine

us

emmanuel macron

nato

us hegemony

ukrainian crisis

the critical hour

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0a/1117838181_0:22:900:528_1920x0_80_0_0_cfb7b5222352416a1865cdb3e8a23958.jpg

The meeting between Lavrov and Xi, particularly right after Yellen’s visit, is a “message” to the West that China “will have the back of Russia” if the conflict in Ukraine is escalated by the West, lawyer and journalist Dimitri Lascarus told Sputnik’s The Critical Hour on Wednesday.“Of course, we have this ongoing drama with little Napoleon in France [French President] Emmanuel Macron, talking about sending a few thousand French troops to their deaths in Odessa,” Lascarus recalled. “I wouldn't be surprised at all if it has been interpreted by both the Russian and Chinese governments as an attempt to provoke Russia into a direct attack on a NATO country.”“I think [China is] sending a message that China will have the back of Russia if this escalates. And, no one should have any illusions about that,” Lascarus explained.While neither government has any “reservations about the necessity” of their alliance, Lascarus argued that the West is forcing them to strengthen their relationship because of its aggressive actions. “Every day, Western governments are acting in a way which makes this partnership even more compelling to the Russian and Chinese governments.”With public sentiment turning against the “Ukrainian disaster” in both Europe and the US, Lascarus noted that polls show that the vast majority of French citizens think the country is heading in the wrong direction. “[France] has been one of the primary architects of this disastrous neocon policy in Ukraine,” he explained. “So we’re seeing already, that the political days of these characters are all numbered.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240409/chinese-foreign-minister-confirms-participation-in-brics-meeting-in-russia-in-june--lavrov-1117821017.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240409/president-putin-expected-to-visit-china-this-year---russian-foreign-ministry-1117824035.html

russia

china

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, lavrov chinese visit, russian foreign minister visited china, russia china relations, china west relations, global south, new alliances, world politics