Marking the 80th Anniversary of Odessa's Liberation

The Soviet Army completely liberated the city of Odessa in 1944, marking an important chapter in crushing the Nazi forces in the course of WWII.

The Nazis sought to control vital transportation hub Odessa since the very start of WWII, seeing it as a critical infrastructure area. Once the city was defended following a 907-day siege, Soviet troops began preparing for a comprehensive offensive. Soviet troops launched the Odessa operation on March 26, 1944, during which the armies of the 3rd Ukrainian Front liberated the city.With the help of the fierce partisans and underground fighters, Soviet troops managed to push the enemy out of Odessa, paving the way for a further ferocious liberation of cities throughout Nazi-occupied lands, not just in the USSR but also Europe. Check out Sputnik's infographic to learn more about a pivotal moment in breaking down the WWII aggressor:

