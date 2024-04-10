International
80 Years Since Soviet Army Liberated Odessa From Nazi Occupation
80 Years Since Soviet Army Liberated Odessa From Nazi Occupation
On April 10, 1944, Soviet troops liberated the city of Odessa. The enemy suffered severe losses, while the city not only withstood the siege and suffering but its defenders gave a crushing blow to the occupiers.
Odessa was the key commercial port of the former Russian Empire, mostly exporting grain. In terms of wealth and cultural significance, the city's only rivals at the time were St. Petersburg and Moscow. The Nazi invaders saw the Odessa operation as a mere cakewalk, seeking to make it a center of a future Third Reich local governorship.However, the enemy's plans completely failed as the city stood strong against the invaders. The siege lasted from August 5 to October 16, 1941, and became a national symbol of heroic resistance.Once the city was defended, the Soviet command decided to evacuate the local population and leave Odessa for strategic purposes. The evacuation covered Odessa-based manufacturing facilities, about 300,000 civilians, as well as the Black Sea forces alongside artillery. The evacuation was carried out by land and sea and allowed the Soviet Army to regroup and prepare for the upcoming offense to force the Nazis out of the region.Soviet forces launched the Odessa offensive on March 26, 1944, during which the armies of the 3rd Ukrainian Front liberated the city. It followed the Soviet Bereznegovatoye–Snigirevka offensive in early March which pushed the German 6th Army back to behind the Southern Bug River and allowed the Red Army to occupy better ground and move through the area.A red banner raised over the Odessa Opera Theater on April 10 became a symbol of the city's liberation from the occupants.Check out Sputnik's gallery to get a look at one of the most important chapters of the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945).
80 Years Since Soviet Army Liberated Odessa From Nazi Occupation

15:22 GMT 10.04.2024
Local residents standing in line to get water in the besieged city. Water for Odessa came from the Dniester River, where an intake station was built in the village of Belyaevka.
Local residents standing in line to get water in the besieged city - Sputnik International
1/15
© Sputnik / Georgy Zelma
/
Go to the mediabank
Local residents standing in line to get water in the besieged city. Water for Odessa came from the Dniester River, where an intake station was built in the village of Belyaevka.
An Odessa native reading The Bolshevik Banner newspaper, August 1, 1941.
An Odessa native reading The Bolshevik Banner newspaper - Sputnik International
2/15
© Sputnik / Georgy Zelma
/
Go to the mediabank
An Odessa native reading The Bolshevik Banner newspaper, August 1, 1941.
Soviet engineers fixing BT tanks (also referred to as "fast moving" or "high-speed" tanks) before being sent to the front lines. The equipment was being maintained at the January Uprising Mechanical Plant, named after P.K. Romanov.
Soviet engineers fixing BT tanks - Sputnik International
3/15
© Sputnik / Yakov Khalip
/
Go to the mediabank
Soviet engineers fixing BT tanks (also referred to as "fast moving" or "high-speed" tanks) before being sent to the front lines. The equipment was being maintained at the January Uprising Mechanical Plant, named after P.K. Romanov.
Civilians setting up barricades in the city's streets.
 Civilians setting up barricades in the city’s streets - Sputnik International
4/15
© Sputnik / Georgy Zelma
/
Go to the mediabank
Civilians setting up barricades in the city’s streets.
A German Focke-Wulf Fw 189 Uhu (Owl) tactical reconnaissance and army cooperation aircraft, shot down near Odessa.
A German Focke-Wulf Fw 189 Uhu (Owl) tactical reconnaissance and army cooperation aircraft, shot down near Odessa - Sputnik International
5/15
© Sputnik / Georgy Zelma
/
Go to the mediabank
A German Focke-Wulf Fw 189 Uhu (Owl) tactical reconnaissance and army cooperation aircraft, shot down near Odessa.
A military cook at the Frunze Soviet battleship.
A military cook at the Frunze Soviet battleship - Sputnik International
6/15
© Sputnik / Georgy Zelma
/
Go to the mediabank
A military cook at the Frunze Soviet battleship.
© Sputnik / Georgy Zelma / Go to the mediabank

Soldiers giving a final farewell to their combat friend who fell in the battle for the liberation of Odessa, April 1944.

Soldiers giving a final farewell to their combat friend who fell in the battle for the liberation of Odessa, April 1944. - Sputnik International
7/15
© Sputnik / Georgy Zelma
/
Go to the mediabank

Soldiers giving a final farewell to their combat friend who fell in the battle for the liberation of Odessa, April 1944.

Odessa on fire during the Nazi siege of the city.
Odessa on fire during the Nazi siege of the city - Sputnik International
8/15
© Sputnik / Georgy Zelma
/
Go to the mediabank
Odessa on fire during the Nazi siege of the city.
3rd Ukrainian front troops in battle close to anti-tank fences near Odessa. The Odessa offensive was carried out by the 3rd Ukrainian front together with the Black Sea Fleet in March 26 - April 14, 1944.
3rd Ukrainian front troops in battle close to anti-tank fences near Odessa - Sputnik International
9/15
© Sputnik / Vladimir Ivanov
/
Go to the mediabank
3rd Ukrainian front troops in battle close to anti-tank fences near Odessa. The Odessa offensive was carried out by the 3rd Ukrainian front together with the Black Sea Fleet in March 26 - April 14, 1944.
Torpedo boats guarding the city from the Black Sea.
Torpedo boats guarding the city from the Black Sea - Sputnik International
10/15
© Sputnik / Yakov Khalip
/
Go to the mediabank
Torpedo boats guarding the city from the Black Sea.
Izvestia newspaper reporter talking to Black Sea Fleet sailors at the battleship heading to the besieged Odessa.
Izvestia newspaper reporter talking to Black Sea Fleet sailors at the battleship heading to the besieged Odessa - Sputnik International
11/15
© Sputnik / Georgy Zelma
/
Go to the mediabank
Izvestia newspaper reporter talking to Black Sea Fleet sailors at the battleship heading to the besieged Odessa.
Сelebratory fireworks fired from 76 mm guns in honor of Odessa'a complete liberation from the Nazis.
Сelebratory fireworks fired from 76 mm guns in honor of Odessa'a complete liberation from the Nazis - Sputnik International
12/15
© Sputnik / Olga Lander
/
Go to the mediabank
Сelebratory fireworks fired from 76 mm guns in honor of Odessa'a complete liberation from the Nazis.
Destroyed German cars left in the streets of Odessa after the city was liberated from the Nazi invaders.
Destroyed German cars left in the streets of Odessa after the city was liberated from the Nazi invaders - Sputnik International
13/15
© Sputnik / Olga Lander
/
Go to the mediabank
Destroyed German cars left in the streets of Odessa after the city was liberated from the Nazi invaders.
A woman holding a newborn son of a partisan fighter.
A woman holding a newborn son of a partisan fighter - Sputnik International
14/15
© Sputnik / Georgy Zelma
/
Go to the mediabank
A woman holding a newborn son of a partisan fighter.
Odessa residents O. Polak and O. Klefortova handing the Red Banner over to the partisan detachment that entered the city. Locals kept the banner throughout the entire Nazi occupation.
Odessa residents O. Polak and O. Klefortova handing the Red Banner over to the partisan detachment that entered the city. Locals kept the banner throughout the entire Nazi occupation - Sputnik International
15/15
© Sputnik / Olga Lander
/
Go to the mediabank
Odessa residents O. Polak and O. Klefortova handing the Red Banner over to the partisan detachment that entered the city. Locals kept the banner throughout the entire Nazi occupation.
