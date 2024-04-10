Poland Preparing to Close Case of 2010 Plane Crash Near Smolensk - Prosecutor's Office

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240410/poland-preparing-to-close-case-of-2010-plane-crash-near-smolensk---prosecutors-office-1117845560.html
Poland is preparing to close the case of the plane crash near the Russian city of Smolensk in 2010, which killed then-Polish President Lech Kaczynski, the Polish prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Poland is preparing to close the case of the plane crash near the Russian city of Smolensk in 2010, which killed then-Polish President Lech Kaczynski, the Polish prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.
A meeting has been scheduled with the victims in the case and their lawyers on April 25, the office said in a statement.
"The purpose of the meeting is to provide victims and their representatives with comprehensive information about the progress of the investigation, the procedural actions completed so far, actions that have not been completed due to lack of cooperation on the part of Russia, agreements reached at the current stage of the investigation, as well as planned actions to terminate the proceedings," the statement read.
A Tupolev Tu-154 plane, which was carrying Polish President Lech Kaczynski, his wife and other top public and military members of a Polish delegation, crashed while approaching Smolensk Airport in Russia on April 10, 2010.
15 December 2023, 12:46 GMT
A year after the tragedy, the Russian Interstate Aviation Committee
(IAC) announced after an investigation that the immediate cause of the crash was the crew's decision not to seek an alternate airfield in foggy conditions, and that the systemic causes could be attributed to shortcomings in pilot training.
The Polish commission
headed by former interior minister Jerzy Miller came to similar conclusions at the time, citing the cause of the crash as the aircraft descending below the minimum altitude allowed in foggy conditions. Polish authorities later disagreed with the IAC report and the conclusions of Miller's commission and went on to set up a second commission
, which has been unable to complete its work.