Russia Skips Swiss-Held Ukraine Conference as Bern Asserts 'No Peace Possible Without Moscow'
Russia Skips Swiss-Held Ukraine Conference as Bern Asserts 'No Peace Possible Without Moscow'
Russia will not attend the first peace conference on Ukraine in Switzerland, and no peace process is possible without Moscow, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said on Wednesday.
"The second country that Switzerland has talked to about holding such a conference after Ukraine is Russia. No peace process can be implemented without Russia, even if Moscow does not participate in the first peace conference on Ukraine organized in Switzerland," Cassis told a press conference. The participation of Belarus in the summit is also "unlikely", but its presence is not of the main importance, according to the Swiss minister. At the same time, Cassis added that the US had confirmed its participation.
"The second country that Switzerland has talked to about holding such a conference after Ukraine is Russia. No peace process can be implemented without Russia, even if Moscow does not participate in the first peace conference on Ukraine organized in Switzerland
The participation of Belarus in the summit is also "unlikely", but its presence is not of the main importance, according to the Swiss minister.
At the same time, Cassis added that the US had confirmed its participation
The Swiss government has decided to hold a peace conference on Ukraine in Burgenstock in June, Swiss President Viola Amherd said on Wednesday.
"The Swiss Federal Council decided today to hold the conference [on Ukraine]. It will be held in Burgenstock in the canton of Nidwalden in June 2024," the president told a press conference.