International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240410/russia-skips-swiss-held-ukraine-conference-as-bern-asserts-no-peace-possible-without-moscow-1117851424.html
Russia Skips Swiss-Held Ukraine Conference as Bern Asserts 'No Peace Possible Without Moscow'
Russia Skips Swiss-Held Ukraine Conference as Bern Asserts 'No Peace Possible Without Moscow'
Sputnik International
Russia will not attend the first peace conference on Ukraine in Switzerland, and no peace process is possible without Moscow, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said on Wednesday.
2024-04-10T14:33+0000
2024-04-10T14:33+0000
world
russia
switzerland
ukraine
ukraine crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0a/1117851684_0:0:2960:1665_1920x0_80_0_0_f4cd5d8391a428e2fabe3f35255a4be7.jpg
"The second country that Switzerland has talked to about holding such a conference after Ukraine is Russia. No peace process can be implemented without Russia, even if Moscow does not participate in the first peace conference on Ukraine organized in Switzerland," Cassis told a press conference. The participation of Belarus in the summit is also "unlikely", but its presence is not of the main importance, according to the Swiss minister. At the same time, Cassis added that the US had confirmed its participation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/lavrov-calls-zelenskys-idea-of-talks-starting-without-kiev-getting-1991-borders-absurd-1117734102.html
russia
switzerland
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0a/1117851684_165:0:2894:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_2ea2c070def7824a2df6bfdb053101db.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine peace conference, ukraine peace talks, russia ukraine peace, ukraine conference in switzerland, who is coming to the ukraine peace conference, ukraine crisis
ukraine peace conference, ukraine peace talks, russia ukraine peace, ukraine conference in switzerland, who is coming to the ukraine peace conference, ukraine crisis

Russia Skips Swiss-Held Ukraine Conference as Bern Asserts 'No Peace Possible Without Moscow'

14:33 GMT 10.04.2024
© МИД РФRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Switzerland's President and head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs Ignazio Cassis attend a meeting on the sidelines of the U.S.-Russia talks in Geneva, Switzerland
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Switzerland's President and head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs Ignazio Cassis attend a meeting on the sidelines of the U.S.-Russia talks in Geneva, Switzerland - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.04.2024
© МИД РФ
Subscribe
GENEVA (Sputnik) - Russia will not attend the first peace conference on Ukraine in Switzerland, and no peace process is possible without Moscow, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said on Wednesday.
"The second country that Switzerland has talked to about holding such a conference after Ukraine is Russia. No peace process can be implemented without Russia, even if Moscow does not participate in the first peace conference on Ukraine organized in Switzerland," Cassis told a press conference.
The participation of Belarus in the summit is also "unlikely", but its presence is not of the main importance, according to the Swiss minister.
A Russian serviceman patrols the area near the frontline town of Artemovsk, also known as Bakhmut, in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Donetsk People's Republic, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.04.2024
World
Lavrov Calls Zelensky's Idea of Talks Starting Without Kiev Getting 1991 Borders Absurd
4 April, 12:13 GMT
At the same time, Cassis added that the US had confirmed its participation.

The Swiss government has decided to hold a peace conference on Ukraine in Burgenstock in June, Swiss President Viola Amherd said on Wednesday.

"The Swiss Federal Council decided today to hold the conference [on Ukraine]. It will be held in Burgenstock in the canton of Nidwalden in June 2024," the president told a press conference.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала