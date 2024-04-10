https://sputnikglobe.com/20240410/russia-skips-swiss-held-ukraine-conference-as-bern-asserts-no-peace-possible-without-moscow-1117851424.html

Russia Skips Swiss-Held Ukraine Conference as Bern Asserts 'No Peace Possible Without Moscow'

Russia Skips Swiss-Held Ukraine Conference as Bern Asserts 'No Peace Possible Without Moscow'

Sputnik International

Russia will not attend the first peace conference on Ukraine in Switzerland, and no peace process is possible without Moscow, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said on Wednesday.

2024-04-10T14:33+0000

2024-04-10T14:33+0000

2024-04-10T14:33+0000

world

russia

switzerland

ukraine

ukraine crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0a/1117851684_0:0:2960:1665_1920x0_80_0_0_f4cd5d8391a428e2fabe3f35255a4be7.jpg

"The second country that Switzerland has talked to about holding such a conference after Ukraine is Russia. No peace process can be implemented without Russia, even if Moscow does not participate in the first peace conference on Ukraine organized in Switzerland," Cassis told a press conference. The participation of Belarus in the summit is also "unlikely", but its presence is not of the main importance, according to the Swiss minister. At the same time, Cassis added that the US had confirmed its participation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/lavrov-calls-zelenskys-idea-of-talks-starting-without-kiev-getting-1991-borders-absurd-1117734102.html

russia

switzerland

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine peace conference, ukraine peace talks, russia ukraine peace, ukraine conference in switzerland, who is coming to the ukraine peace conference, ukraine crisis