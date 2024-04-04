International
Lavrov Calls Zelensky's Idea of Talks Starting Without Kiev Getting 1991 Borders Absurd
The idea of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the possibility of starting negotiations with Russia with Ukraine getting back its borders as of 2022 and not 1991 is "absurd," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.
"The [Zelensky's] formula is well known, it has been published, it is an ultimatum demanding that Russia surrenders, capitulates, retreats to the 1991 borders. Although, recently, Mr. Zelensky kindly said that it is possible to start from the borders of February 2022. Well, keep dreaming. It is absurd and sounds pathetic," Lavrov told reporters after the round table with ambassadors of over 70 countries dedicated to the Ukrainian crisis.He said that Russia would be "ready" for dialogue if Ukraine managed to restore its pre-conflict border of 2022.Zelensky's recent sentiment runs totally counter to multiple previous statement by Ukrainian authorities that no peace talks between the parties are possible without returning to Ukraine's 1991 borders.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The idea of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the possibility of starting negotiations with Russia with Ukraine getting back its borders as of 2022 and not 1991 is "absurd," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.
"The [Zelensky's] formula is well known, it has been published, it is an ultimatum demanding that Russia surrenders, capitulates, retreats to the 1991 borders. Although, recently, Mr. Zelensky kindly said that it is possible to start from the borders of February 2022. Well, keep dreaming. It is absurd and sounds pathetic," Lavrov told reporters after the round table with ambassadors of over 70 countries dedicated to the Ukrainian crisis.

Last week, Zelensky told the CBS News broadcaster that negotiations with Russia could begin without restoring Ukraine's borders to what they were at the time of the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991, marking a change in his rhetoric.

He said that Russia would be "ready" for dialogue if Ukraine managed to restore its pre-conflict border of 2022.
Zelensky's recent sentiment runs totally counter to multiple previous statement by Ukrainian authorities that no peace talks between the parties are possible without returning to Ukraine's 1991 borders.
