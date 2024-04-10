International
US Approves Possible $138Mln Sale to Ukraine for Hawk Missile System Maintenance
US Approves Possible $138Mln Sale to Ukraine for Hawk Missile System Maintenance
The US approved a potential $138 million sale to Ukraine to maintain and upgrade its HAWK Phase III air defense missile system, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency said.
"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Ukraine of HAWK Phase III missile system sustainment and related elements of logistics and program support for an estimated cost of $138 million," the release said on Tuesday. The package would include engineering and integration for communications and interoperability, refurbishment and system overhaul of HAWK air defense fire units, missile recertification components, tool kits, test equipment; spare parts, among other items, according to the release.Russia believes that arms deliveries to Ukraine hinder the settlement, directly involve NATO countries in the conflict and are "playing with fire".Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any cargoes that contain arms for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia. He said the US and NATO are directly involved in the conflict not only by supplying weapons, but also by training personnel in Britain, Germany, Italy and other countries.
US Approves Possible $138Mln Sale to Ukraine for Hawk Missile System Maintenance

00:27 GMT 10.04.2024
MIM-23 Hawk surface-to-air missiles on display during the 90th anniversary of the Romanian Antiaircraft Artillery and Missiles.
MIM-23 Hawk surface-to-air missiles on display during the 90th anniversary of the Romanian Antiaircraft Artillery and Missiles. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.04.2024
© Dragoş Anghelache;; Wikimedia Commons
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States approved a potential $138 million sale to Ukraine to maintain and upgrade its HAWK Phase III air defense missile system, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a press release.
"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Ukraine of HAWK Phase III missile system sustainment and related elements of logistics and program support for an estimated cost of $138 million," the release said on Tuesday.
The package would include engineering and integration for communications and interoperability, refurbishment and system overhaul of HAWK air defense fire units, missile recertification components, tool kits, test equipment; spare parts, among other items, according to the release.
Russia believes that arms deliveries to Ukraine hinder the settlement, directly involve NATO countries in the conflict and are "playing with fire".
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any cargoes that contain arms for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia. He said the US and NATO are directly involved in the conflict not only by supplying weapons, but also by training personnel in Britain, Germany, Italy and other countries.
