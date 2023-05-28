https://sputnikglobe.com/20230528/lavrov-on-f-16s-for-kiev-some-in-us-led-west-grasp-this-as-unacceptable-escalation-1110652192.html

Lavrov on F-16s for Kiev: Some in US-Led West Grasp This as Unacceptable Escalation

Lavrov on F-16s for Kiev: Some in US-Led West Grasp This as Unacceptable Escalation

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that escalation over arms supplies to Kiev is unacceptable and many people in the West understand this.

2023-05-28T10:27+0000

2023-05-28T10:27+0000

2023-05-28T11:17+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

sergey lavrov

ukraine

russia

nato

f-16

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/10/1109575190_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3c6c900b35f288671fc5355b28e1b632.jpg

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the recent escalation over arms supplies to Kiev is unacceptable, and many people in the West comprehend this fact. Earlier, the US-led military bloc pledged to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, the latest addition to the list of lethal weapons the West has provided to Ukraine as it gears up for a large-scale offensive against Russian forces. Yuri Sak, an adviser to the Ukrainian Minister of Defense, said that Kiev hopes to receive the first F-16s from foreign donors in late September or early October.During the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, US President Joe Biden told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Washington, along with its partners, was going to launch a program to train Ukraine’s military pilots to operate fourth-generation fighter aircraft, including F-16s.Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said the potential transfer of F-16 jets to Ukraine raises the question of NATO’s involvement in the conflict.Moscow had earlier sent a note to NATO countries over arms supplies to the Kiev regime. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that NATO countries were "playing with fire" by supplying weapons to Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that flooding Ukraine with weapons from the West would not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian talks and would have a negative effect. Lavrov said the US and NATO were directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine "not only by supplying weapons, but also by training personnel... on the territory of [Great] Britain, Germany, Italy and other countries".

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230522/why-does-ukraine-want-f-16s-1110518595.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230527/ukrainians-may-fly-f-16s-with-wing--prayer-but-wont-be-effective-in-combat-1110641779.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, arms supplies to kiev