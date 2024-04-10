https://sputnikglobe.com/20240410/us-japan-will-bolster-intelligence-cooperation---senior-official-1117846064.html
US, Japan Will Bolster Intelligence Cooperation - Senior Official
US, Japan Will Bolster Intelligence Cooperation - Senior Official
Sputnik International
The United States and Japan will bolster cooperation on intelligence-related matters, a senior Biden administration official said.
2024-04-10T11:57+0000
2024-04-10T11:57+0000
2024-04-10T11:57+0000
military
japan
us
joe biden
fumio kishida
asian version of nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/0e/1097297720_0:208:3072:1936_1920x0_80_0_0_512a03477acf5b3d6a989c562ce4a570.jpg
Japanese partners and allies have taken substantial steps on information security and procedures to protect sensitive information that could potentially be shared between the US and Japan, the senior administration official said.The US maintains a "fundamental goal" of being able to share the most important information with Japan as a close ally, the senior administration official said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240215/japans-economy-in-vicious-circle-due-to-anti-russian-sanctions-1116804552.html
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/0e/1097297720_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5602edd417beb5596d7021b0aa5c7ad0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
japan, us, joe biden, fumio kishida, asian version of nato, japanese military buildup
japan, us, joe biden, fumio kishida, asian version of nato, japanese military buildup
US, Japan Will Bolster Intelligence Cooperation - Senior Official
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States and Japan will bolster cooperation on intelligence-related matters, a senior Biden administration official said.
Japanese partners and allies have taken substantial steps on information security and procedures to protect sensitive information that could potentially be shared between the US and Japan, the senior administration official said.
"You will see over the course of the next few days that we are stepping up our intelligence cooperation," the senior administration official said, amid a state visit to the US by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
The US maintains a "fundamental goal" of being able to share the most important information with Japan
as a close ally, the senior administration official said.