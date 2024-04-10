https://sputnikglobe.com/20240410/us-japan-will-bolster-intelligence-cooperation---senior-official-1117846064.html

US, Japan Will Bolster Intelligence Cooperation - Senior Official

Sputnik International

The United States and Japan will bolster cooperation on intelligence-related matters, a senior Biden administration official said.

Japanese partners and allies have taken substantial steps on information security and procedures to protect sensitive information that could potentially be shared between the US and Japan, the senior administration official said.The US maintains a "fundamental goal" of being able to share the most important information with Japan as a close ally, the senior administration official said.

