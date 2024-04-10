https://sputnikglobe.com/20240410/us-would-love-to-have-safety-deconfliction-channel-with-russia-in-space---spacecom-1117837630.html

US ‘Would Love’ to Have Safety Deconfliction Channel With Russia in Space - SPACECOM

The United States would love to have a safety deconfliction channel with Russia in space, Stephen Whiting, US Space Command Commander told Sputnik.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0a/08/1080704632_46:0:1319:716_1920x0_80_0_0_4654272d5294464fc6242ac8335bdddc.jpg

Whiting’s comment comes in response to a question on how to avoid incidents in space amid the absence of space safety contacts between Moscow and Washington and whether a deconfliction channel like the one in Syria would be helpful. Whiting went on to say that the countries should live up to the Outer Space Treaty obligations and what it imposes on them, as both are signatories to that. The United States currently has no contacts with Russia on matters related to space safety, but would welcome the opportunity to share such information, Whiting added.Kremlin has previously repeatedly pointed out that Russia, together with other countries, particularly China, advocates the prevention of an arms race in space and its preservation for peaceful purposes.The Russian Foreign Ministry has noted that that the US and its allies are taking steps to place weapons in space and use outer space for combat operations, not only for defensive purposes, they do not stop trying to position space as a new arena of rivalry and conflicts between states, with Russia and China as the main opponents.

