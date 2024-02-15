https://sputnikglobe.com/20240215/us-militarizes-space-while-using-russia-threat-as-smokescreen-1116805840.html

US Militarizes Space While Using 'Russia Threat' as Smokescreen

Mainstream media fuss over groundless accusations of Russia deploying nuclear weapons in space is gaining steam while diverting attention from Washington's militarization of space, Dmitry Stefanovich, a research fellow at the Institute of World Economy and International Relations, told Sputnik.

The mainstream US media claimed on February 14 that there is new intelligence that Russia has developed space-based nuclear weapon capabilities designed to undermine the US satellite network. The intelligence was reportedly briefed to Congress and even key American allies with some lawmakers insisting that it was "very serious".Moscow has rejected the claims as yet another attempt by the US establishment to pass a $60 billion funding package for Ukraine, amid House unwillingness to send good money after bad to the corrupt Kiev regime.Research fellow at the Institute of World Economy and International Relations, Dmitry Stefanovich, drew attention to the fact that the mainstream media's comments are highly contradictory.On the other hand, one could hardly imagine that Moscow would resort to deploying nuclear arms in space given Moscow's obligations as a signatory country and, moreover, as a depositary country of the Outer Space Treaty, the expert stressed.What's more, the use of nuclear weapons in space would destroy spacecraft indiscriminately, knocking out American and Russian satellites alike, as well as those of third countries, Stefanovich pointed out.He likewise pointed out that in the event of a large-scale military confrontation, Moscow has conventional means to disrupt an adversary's satellite constellations without needing to resort to nuclear arms."One can shoot down satellites with missiles," Stefanovich said. "The S-500 missile defense system is capable of performing such tasks. There is no doubt that satellites in low orbit can be shot down from Earth. These tests were carried out by the Soviet Union, the US, China, and India. (…) One can jam or blind satellites. We know about the Peresvet complex, that it exists, and it presumably allows [Russia] to shield its [military positions] from observation.""Plus there are options with orbital interception. That is, there are so-called satellite inspectors that could provide tracking [of enemy spacecraft]; there are robotic arms that can theoretically grab satellites. (…) Plus, of course, returning to non-kinetic scenarios, these are different options using electronic warfare systems, as well as cyber impact systems," the expert continued.According to Stefanovich, Russia's major aim is to prevent the militarization of space, whereas the US openly proclaims a goal of space dominance.Thus, the US created the Space Force (USSF) in December 2019 – a new branch of the US Armed Forces. While announcing the establishment of the new Pentagon unit in June 2018, former US President Donald Trump specifically underlined the need to "have American dominance in space."Meanwhile, the US has itself shown it is willing and able to knock out satellites.In early 2008, the Pentagon launched Operation Burnt Frost which used a navy-guided missile cruiser to launch an SM-3 missile into space which knocked down a non-functioning National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) satellite and showcased its capabilities in shooting down satellites.Days before the Pentagon's strike, China and Russia introduced a draft Treaty on the Prevention of the Placement of Weapons in Outer Space, the Threat or Use of Force against Outer Space Objects (PPWT) to the Conference on Disarmament (CD), the world's permanent multilateral disarmament treaty negotiating body. However, the US dismissed the proposal, dubbing it "a diplomatic ploy by the two nations to gain a military advantage"."When it comes to the American potential, they have created a space force and a huge satellite constellation. The main threat here is not yet in strike systems, but in surveillance systems, both systems that allow, in fact, reconnaissance activities and target designation on Earth. This is a really serious problem," the researcher concluded.

