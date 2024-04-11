https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/g20-unemployment-rates-in-numbers-1117867261.html
G20 Unemployment Rates in Numbers
Unemployment stats among G20 members reveal that the countries with the most robust labor markets have changed quite a bit over the years.
Sputnik has gathered and analyzed data released by national statistical agencies that shows that the unemployment rate in Russia stands at a mere 3% (as of December 2023). This figure places Russia among the top three G20 nations with the lowest levels of unemployment. Japan tops the list (2.5%) and Mexico is second (2.6%).Overall, nine G20 members show a positive workforce-related climate reflected in nationwide joblessness below 5%, specifically South Korea (3.2%), US (3.7%), UK (3.8%), Australia (3.9%) and Saudi Arabia (4.4%).In annual terms, unemployment has seen a general decline in a dozen G20 nations, most notably in Turkiye (down by 1.3 percentage points, with unemployment currently standing at 8.9%). On the other hand, seven block members have experienced numbers rise over time, particularly in Canada (up by 1.3 percentage points, now with a 5.8% rate).Out of the 20 bloc states, Japan is the only country whose unemployment rate remained the same (2.5%).Check out Sputnik’s infographic to learn more:
