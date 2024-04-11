https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/g20-unemployment-rates-in-numbers-1117867261.html

G20 Unemployment Rates in Numbers

G20 Unemployment Rates in Numbers

Sputnik International

Unemployment stats among G20 members reveal that the countries with the most robust labor markets have changed quite a bit over the years.

2024-04-11T13:04+0000

2024-04-11T13:04+0000

2024-04-11T13:04+0000

multimedia

infographic

g20

russia

japan

mexico

us

united kingdom (uk)

south korea

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0b/1117866757_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_03e58a9ec11601366f5ad6e038d98c08.png

Sputnik has gathered and analyzed data released by national statistical agencies that shows that the unemployment rate in Russia stands at a mere 3% (as of December 2023). This figure places Russia among the top three G20 nations with the lowest levels of unemployment. Japan tops the list (2.5%) and Mexico is second (2.6%).Overall, nine G20 members show a positive workforce-related climate reflected in nationwide joblessness below 5%, specifically South Korea (3.2%), US (3.7%), UK (3.8%), Australia (3.9%) and Saudi Arabia (4.4%).In annual terms, unemployment has seen a general decline in a dozen G20 nations, most notably in Turkiye (down by 1.3 percentage points, with unemployment currently standing at 8.9%). On the other hand, seven block members have experienced numbers rise over time, particularly in Canada (up by 1.3 percentage points, now with a 5.8% rate).Out of the 20 bloc states, Japan is the only country whose unemployment rate remained the same (2.5%).Check out Sputnik’s infographic to learn more:

russia

japan

mexico

united kingdom (uk)

south korea

australia

saudi arabia

turkiye

canada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

global unemployment rates, g20 unemployment stats, unemployment in the world, countries with highest unemployment, countries with lowest unemployment