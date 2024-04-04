https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/putin-says-unemployment-rate-at-record-low-amounted-to-28-in-february-1117733362.html

Putin Says Unemployment Rate at Record Low, Amounted to 2.8% in February

Putin Says Unemployment Rate at Record Low, Amounted to 2.8% in February

The unemployment rate in Russia is currently at record lows, it dropped to 2.8% in February, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Thanks to the actions of the government, business, and regional trade union associations, we have achieved a significant reduction in the unemployment rate. Today it is at record lows, less than 3%. And the dynamics are good. In 2023, unemployment in Russia dropped below 3% for the first time, amounting to 2.9%. And in February of this year, it decreased further, to 2.8%," Putin said at the congress of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Russia.The president stressed that this is one of the most important indicators of the state of the economy as a whole.Today there is virtually no unemployment in Russia, and in the coming years it is not a risk for the country, Putin also stressed.

