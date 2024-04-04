https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/putin-says-unemployment-rate-at-record-low-amounted-to-28-in-february-1117733362.html
Putin Says Unemployment Rate at Record Low, Amounted to 2.8% in February
Putin Says Unemployment Rate at Record Low, Amounted to 2.8% in February
Sputnik International
The unemployment rate in Russia is currently at record lows, it dropped to 2.8% in February, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
2024-04-04T11:36+0000
2024-04-04T11:36+0000
2024-04-04T11:36+0000
russia
vladimir putin
russia
unemployment
unemployment rate
russian economy under sanctions
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/04/1117733202_0:228:3072:1956_1920x0_80_0_0_cca3e0158b8c7f9f61fab25ef3986c78.jpg
"Thanks to the actions of the government, business, and regional trade union associations, we have achieved a significant reduction in the unemployment rate. Today it is at record lows, less than 3%. And the dynamics are good. In 2023, unemployment in Russia dropped below 3% for the first time, amounting to 2.9%. And in February of this year, it decreased further, to 2.8%," Putin said at the congress of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Russia.The president stressed that this is one of the most important indicators of the state of the economy as a whole.Today there is virtually no unemployment in Russia, and in the coming years it is not a risk for the country, Putin also stressed.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240403/russias-gdp-growth-accelerates-to-77-in-february---economic-development-ministry-1117723751.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/04/1117733202_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cf79c8b2de199348fcd11b64e0367fed.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
unemployment in russia, russian unemployment rate, unemployment in europe, highest unemployment rates worldwide, global unemployment rates
unemployment in russia, russian unemployment rate, unemployment in europe, highest unemployment rates worldwide, global unemployment rates
Putin Says Unemployment Rate at Record Low, Amounted to 2.8% in February
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The unemployment rate in Russia is currently at record lows, it dropped to 2.8% in February, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"Thanks to the actions of the government, business, and regional trade union associations, we have achieved a significant reduction in the unemployment rate. Today it is at record lows, less than 3%. And the dynamics are good. In 2023, unemployment in Russia dropped below 3% for the first time, amounting to 2.9%. And in February of this year, it decreased further, to 2.8%," Putin said at the congress of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Russia.
The president stressed that this is one of the most important indicators of the state of the economy
as a whole.
Today there is virtually no unemployment in Russia, and in the coming years it is not a risk for the country, Putin also stressed.
"All our legislative innovations, plans, programs, financial investments should work both for [Russia's] economic growth and for improving the quality of life and well-being of Russian families. This is our common goal," he emphasized.