IDF Eliminates Hamas Official Responsible for Funding Military Activities in Rafah

IDF Eliminates Hamas Official Responsible for Funding Military Activities in Rafah

The Israeli military has eliminated a Hamas military official, who was responsible for funding the movement’s military activity in Rafah, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday.

"The IDF and ISA [Israel Securities Authority] eliminated the terrorist Nasser Yakob Jabber Nasser. As a part of his activities in Hamas' military wing, he was responsible for funding a significant part of Hamas' military activities in Rafah. Last December, he transferred hundreds of thousands of dollars to Hamas for its military activities," the IDF said in a statement.In an earlier report, Al Jazeera said that an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip killed three sons and several grandchildren of Ismail Haniyeh, the chairman of the political office of Hamas. Haniyeh later said that the death of his sons will not affect the movement’s demands for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

