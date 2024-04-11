https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/idf-eliminates-hamas-official-responsible-for-funding-military-activities-in-rafah-1117870275.html
IDF Eliminates Hamas Official Responsible for Funding Military Activities in Rafah
IDF Eliminates Hamas Official Responsible for Funding Military Activities in Rafah
Sputnik International
The Israeli military has eliminated a Hamas military official, who was responsible for funding the movement’s military activity in Rafah, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday.
2024-04-11T13:21+0000
2024-04-11T13:21+0000
2024-04-11T13:21+0000
world
palestine-israel conflict
middle east
ismail haniyeh
rafah
israel
gaza strip
hamas
israel defense forces (idf)
gaza violence
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1f/1117667566_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1c2567f2193b75d37e285dd8e8801207.jpg
"The IDF and ISA [Israel Securities Authority] eliminated the terrorist Nasser Yakob Jabber Nasser. As a part of his activities in Hamas' military wing, he was responsible for funding a significant part of Hamas' military activities in Rafah. Last December, he transferred hundreds of thousands of dollars to Hamas for its military activities," the IDF said in a statement.In an earlier report, Al Jazeera said that an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip killed three sons and several grandchildren of Ismail Haniyeh, the chairman of the political office of Hamas. Haniyeh later said that the death of his sons will not affect the movement’s demands for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
rafah
israel
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1f/1117667566_108:0:2839:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e394f6d59503c33e7658c2a32acba215.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians
IDF Eliminates Hamas Official Responsible for Funding Military Activities in Rafah
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israeli military has eliminated a Hamas military official, who was responsible for funding the movement’s military activity in Rafah, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday.
"The IDF and ISA [Israel Securities Authority] eliminated the terrorist Nasser Yakob Jabber Nasser. As a part of his activities in Hamas' military wing, he was responsible for funding a significant part of Hamas' military activities in Rafah. Last December, he transferred hundreds of thousands of dollars to Hamas for its military activities," the IDF said in a statement.
In an earlier report, Al Jazeera said that an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip killed three sons and several grandchildren of Ismail Haniyeh
, the chairman of the political office of Hamas. Haniyeh later said that the death of his sons will not affect the movement’s demands for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip
.
On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed andsome 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered acomplete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages.Over 33,000 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities.