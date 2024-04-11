https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/incompetent-western-leaders-better-think-twice-before-provoking-china-1117859229.html
'Incompetent' Western Leaders Better ‘Think Twice’ Before Provoking China
'Incompetent' Western Leaders Better ‘Think Twice’ Before Provoking China
Sputnik International
The "incompetent leaders" of the West should think twice before provoking China, Dr. David Oualaalou told radio Sputnik on Wednesday.
2024-04-11T02:04+0000
2024-04-11T02:04+0000
2024-04-11T02:04+0000
analysis
ukraine
north atlantic treaty organization
nato
sputnik
china
japan
americans
us
france
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0f/1117342352_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c4ebe7d469f05a6974cc8c3177bad3c8.jpg
After it failed in Ukraine, the collective West better “think twice” before provoking a conflict with China, military veteran, author and international geopolitical consultant Dr. David Oualaalou told Sputnik’s The Critical Hour on Wednesday.While speaking about NATO plans to open an office in Japan, Oualaalou said that it “doesn’t make any sense” to put an office for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in the Pacific unless “this is where the next conflict will be.”The aggressive posture of the United States comes not from the democratic process, but from what Oualaalou called “the hidden hand” of weapon manufacturers like Lockheed Martin and Raytheon. “[They] are the ones pushing for this direction [in] US foreign policy, which is not going to bode well for the average Joe, average Jane, here at home.”Co-host Garland Nixon noted that in Europe the same aggressive actions have continued, despite NATO’s failure in Ukraine, noting plans to station NATO troops in eastern European countries, including Lithuania, Moldova and possibly Ukraine itself.Earlier, Oualaalou addressed the news that the US plans to send $138 million to Ukraine for repairs to its failing Hawk air defense systems.“What is it going to be for? That's the fundamental question that Americans need to understand,” Oualaalou pleaded. “And when you hear the statements of the secretary general of NATO [Jens] Stoltenberg that in case Trump wins the election, we need to allocate $100 billion for the next five years. $100 billion for the next five years? Ukraine will cease to exist in five years if they keep going at this rate,” Oualaalou exclaimed.“I am starting to be convinced that negotiating with the Russians is inevitable. The question is when it’s going to happen,” he concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240410/russia-makes-no-requests-to-france-over-statements-on-sending-troops-to-ukraine---moscow-1117845436.html
ukraine
china
japan
france
germany
lithuania
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0f/1117342352_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c71632db661f4c20b011d1b74ad41851.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
dr. david oualaalou interview, ukraine funding, tensions with china, us china relationship
dr. david oualaalou interview, ukraine funding, tensions with china, us china relationship
'Incompetent' Western Leaders Better ‘Think Twice’ Before Provoking China
Tensions between the US and China have grown as the US has been more aggressive asserting itself in the South China Sea, started military alliances with Australia and Japan and placed US troops on small Taiwanese islands within eyesight of the Chinese mainland.
After it failed in Ukraine, the collective West better “think twice”
before provoking a conflict with China, military veteran, author and international geopolitical consultant Dr. David Oualaalou told Sputnik’s The Critical Hour
on Wednesday.
While speaking about NATO plans to open an office in Japan, Oualaalou said that it “doesn’t make any sense” to put an office for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in the Pacific unless “this is where the next conflict will be.”
“The Western leaders, as incompetent as they are, better think twice, because China is not Ukraine,” Oualaalou warned.
The aggressive posture of the United States comes not from the democratic process, but from what Oualaalou called “the hidden hand” of weapon manufacturers like Lockheed Martin and Raytheon. “[They] are the ones pushing for this direction [in] US foreign policy, which is not going to bode well for the average Joe, average Jane, here at home.”
“Until, at some point, [people] say ‘enough is enough,’” this situation will continue, Oualaalou argued. “We’ve already crossed that point. Something has to change, period.”
Co-host Garland Nixon noted that in Europe the same aggressive actions have continued, despite NATO’s failure in Ukraine
, noting plans to station NATO troops in eastern European countries, including Lithuania, Moldova and possibly Ukraine itself.
“It’s laughable,” Oualaalou began. “For France [to be] thinking about sending its troops, they will be wiped out by the Russians in one afternoon. And the same thing with the UK, [they are] just sort of barking. It just doesn’t make any sense.”
Earlier, Oualaalou addressed the news that the US plans to send $138 million to Ukraine for repairs to its failing Hawk air defense systems.
“What is it going to be for? That's the fundamental question that Americans need to understand,”
Oualaalou pleaded. “And when you hear the statements of the secretary general of NATO [Jens] Stoltenberg that in case Trump wins the election, we need to allocate $100 billion for the next five years. $100 billion for the next five years? Ukraine will cease to exist in five years if they keep going at this rate,”
Oualaalou exclaimed.
“I am starting to be convinced that negotiating with the Russians is inevitable. The question is when it’s going to happen,” he concluded.