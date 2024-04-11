https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/incompetent-western-leaders-better-think-twice-before-provoking-china-1117859229.html

'Incompetent' Western Leaders Better ‘Think Twice’ Before Provoking China

Sputnik International

The "incompetent leaders" of the West should think twice before provoking China, Dr. David Oualaalou told radio Sputnik on Wednesday.

After it failed in Ukraine, the collective West better “think twice” before provoking a conflict with China, military veteran, author and international geopolitical consultant Dr. David Oualaalou told Sputnik’s The Critical Hour on Wednesday.While speaking about NATO plans to open an office in Japan, Oualaalou said that it “doesn’t make any sense” to put an office for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in the Pacific unless “this is where the next conflict will be.”The aggressive posture of the United States comes not from the democratic process, but from what Oualaalou called “the hidden hand” of weapon manufacturers like Lockheed Martin and Raytheon. “[They] are the ones pushing for this direction [in] US foreign policy, which is not going to bode well for the average Joe, average Jane, here at home.”Co-host Garland Nixon noted that in Europe the same aggressive actions have continued, despite NATO’s failure in Ukraine, noting plans to station NATO troops in eastern European countries, including Lithuania, Moldova and possibly Ukraine itself.Earlier, Oualaalou addressed the news that the US plans to send $138 million to Ukraine for repairs to its failing Hawk air defense systems.“What is it going to be for? That's the fundamental question that Americans need to understand,” Oualaalou pleaded. “And when you hear the statements of the secretary general of NATO [Jens] Stoltenberg that in case Trump wins the election, we need to allocate $100 billion for the next five years. $100 billion for the next five years? Ukraine will cease to exist in five years if they keep going at this rate,” Oualaalou exclaimed.“I am starting to be convinced that negotiating with the Russians is inevitable. The question is when it’s going to happen,” he concluded.

