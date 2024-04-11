https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/moscow-says-in-contact-with-tehran-on-irans-possible-response-to-israeli-strike-1117870780.html

Moscow Says in Contact With Tehran on Iran's Possible Response to Israeli Strike

Russia is in constant contact with Iran in light of Tehran's possible response to the Israeli strike against the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"We are in constant contact [with Iran] and within BRICS new and in-depth discussions of the entire range of issues related to the Middle East are also expected in the near future," Ryabkov told reporters. Russia condemns Israel's attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus and believes that condoning Israeli actions in the Middle East, which are the core of Washington's policy, is largely becoming the root cause of more and more tragedies, the diplomat added.

