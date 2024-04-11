https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/moscow-says-in-contact-with-tehran-on-irans-possible-response-to-israeli-strike-1117870780.html
Moscow Says in Contact With Tehran on Iran's Possible Response to Israeli Strike
Moscow Says in Contact With Tehran on Iran's Possible Response to Israeli Strike
Sputnik International
Russia is in constant contact with Iran in light of Tehran's possible response to the Israeli strike against the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.
2024-04-11T13:55+0000
2024-04-11T13:55+0000
2024-04-11T13:55+0000
world
sergey ryabkov
iran
israel
damascus
brics
middle east
palestine-israel conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/04/1117750276_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6bc1627ab5f2984b96ea2aca87a3f322.jpg
"We are in constant contact [with Iran] and within BRICS new and in-depth discussions of the entire range of issues related to the Middle East are also expected in the near future," Ryabkov told reporters. Russia condemns Israel's attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus and believes that condoning Israeli actions in the Middle East, which are the core of Washington's policy, is largely becoming the root cause of more and more tragedies, the diplomat added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240405/iran-vs-israel-military-comparison-whos-tougher-1117759486.html
iran
israel
damascus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/04/1117750276_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_828f8fa4f29abe00298fa3215aaff451.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, iran strikes iraq, iran strikes pakistan, recent missile strikes in the middle east, why did iran attacks iraq, why did iran attack pakistan, what’s behind iran’s missile attacks, iranian missile capabilities, what missiles does iran have, why is iran attacking other countries, relations between iran and iraq, relations between iran and pakistan, iran’s role in the middle east, alliances in the middle east
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians, iran strikes iraq, iran strikes pakistan, recent missile strikes in the middle east, why did iran attacks iraq, why did iran attack pakistan, what’s behind iran’s missile attacks, iranian missile capabilities, what missiles does iran have, why is iran attacking other countries, relations between iran and iraq, relations between iran and pakistan, iran’s role in the middle east, alliances in the middle east
Moscow Says in Contact With Tehran on Iran's Possible Response to Israeli Strike
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is in constant contact with Iran in light of Tehran's possible response to the Israeli strike against the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.