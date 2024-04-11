https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/transnistria-president-says-forum-in-moldova-without-pmr-russian-participation-a-mistake-1117859920.html

Transnistria President Says Forum in Moldova Without PMR, Russian Participation a Mistake

The president of unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic called the forum on Transnistrian settlement, to which representatives of the PMR and Russia had not been invited, a mistake.

A source earlier told Sputnik that Moldovan politicians, experts and diplomats from the United States, EU and Ukraine plan to discuss issues of Transnistrian settlement in Moldova on April 11 without the participation of representatives of Transnistria and Russia. In turn, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration Oleg Serebrian said talks with Tiraspol were deadlocked, so Chisinau moved to making independent decisions, actually leaving the negotiation format. It said Krasnoselsky said this at a meeting with EU envoy at Transnistrian settlement talks, Dorota Dlouchy-Suliga. The talks on the Transnistrian settlement in the “5+2” format involve Chisinau and Tiraspol as parties to the conflict, Russia, Ukraine, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) as mediators, and the European Union and the United States as observers. The last round of talks in this format took place in Bratislava on October 9-10, 2019. Transnistria, 60 percent of whose population are Russians and Ukrainians, sought to secede from Moldova even before the collapse of the Soviet Union, fearing that Moldova would join Romania on a wave of nationalism. In 1992, after an unsuccessful attempt by the Moldovan authorities to resolve the problem by force, Transnistria became a territory virtually outside of Chisinau's control.

