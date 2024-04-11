https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/watch-russian-kamikaze-drone-wipe-ukrainian-troops-off-the-face-of-earth-1117860555.html
Watch Russian Kamikaze Drone Wipe Ukrainian Troops off the Face of Earth
Watch Russian Kamikaze Drone Wipe Ukrainian Troops off the Face of Earth
Sputnik International
Loitering munitions – more often referred as kamikaze drones – are cheap intelligent projectiles that revolutionized modern warfare.
2024-04-11T05:53+0000
2024-04-11T05:53+0000
2024-04-11T05:53+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian armed forces
russian ministry of defense
ukrainian crisis
video
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0b/1117860672_27:0:1321:728_1920x0_80_0_0_5d7a9a734458210cd3fcae84c67381a3.png
The Russian armed forces tracked down Ukrainian troops in the village of Semyonovka in the Donetsk People's Republic and used loitering munitions to wipe them out.A miniature drone and a big, loud bang. Another group of unfortunate souls doomed by the Kiev regime gets to rest in peace.Russia's special military operation became a catalyst for innovation in the country's defense industry, with drones successfully hunting down huge US and European tanks and turning them into piles of scrap.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0b/1117860672_189:0:1160:728_1920x0_80_0_0_83e6028cced1f68e3d5e9122f4a6371a.png
Kamikaze drone in combat action
Sputnik International
Kamikaze drone in combat action
2024-04-11T05:53+0000
true
PT0M16S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia special military operation, russian kamikaze drones, loitering munition, kamikaze drone ukraine, drone warfare
russia special military operation, russian kamikaze drones, loitering munition, kamikaze drone ukraine, drone warfare
Watch Russian Kamikaze Drone Wipe Ukrainian Troops off the Face of Earth
Loitering munitions, also known as kamikaze drones, are cheap, smart projectiles that have revolutionized modern warfare.
The Russian armed forces tracked down Ukrainian troops in the village of Semyonovka in the Donetsk People's Republic and used loitering munitions to wipe them out.
A miniature drone and a big, loud bang. Another group of unfortunate souls doomed by the Kiev regime gets to rest in peace.
Russia's special military operation became a catalyst for innovation in the country's defense industry, with drones successfully hunting down huge US and European
tanks and turning them into piles of scrap.