Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/watch-russian-kamikaze-drone-wipe-ukrainian-troops-off-the-face-of-earth-1117860555.html
Watch Russian Kamikaze Drone Wipe Ukrainian Troops off the Face of Earth
Loitering munitions – more often referred as kamikaze drones – are cheap intelligent projectiles that revolutionized modern warfare.
The Russian armed forces tracked down Ukrainian troops in the village of Semyonovka in the Donetsk People's Republic and used loitering munitions to wipe them out.A miniature drone and a big, loud bang. Another group of unfortunate souls doomed by the Kiev regime gets to rest in peace.Russia's special military operation became a catalyst for innovation in the country's defense industry, with drones successfully hunting down huge US and European tanks and turning them into piles of scrap.
Watch Russian Kamikaze Drone Wipe Ukrainian Troops off the Face of Earth

05:53 GMT 11.04.2024
Loitering munitions, also known as kamikaze drones, are cheap, smart projectiles that have revolutionized modern warfare.
The Russian armed forces tracked down Ukrainian troops in the village of Semyonovka in the Donetsk People's Republic and used loitering munitions to wipe them out.

A miniature drone and a big, loud bang. Another group of unfortunate souls doomed by the Kiev regime gets to rest in peace.

Russia's special military operation became a catalyst for innovation in the country's defense industry, with drones successfully hunting down huge US and European tanks and turning them into piles of scrap.
