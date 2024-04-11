https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/without-additional-funds-bundeswehrs-rearmament-halts--german-defense-minister--1117865202.html

Without Additional Funds Bundeswehr’s Rearmament Halts – German Defense Minister

Sputnik International

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has warned that Germany may have to halt the rearmament of the armed forces (the Bundeswehr) if next year's defense budget is not increased, Germany's media has reported.

Pistorius said last week that the Bundeswehr needs approximately 6.5 billion euros ($7.1 billion) more than earmarked for 2025. Another german newspaper reported that more than 99% of the special 100-billion-euros-fund for the Bundeswehr have already been spent or planned. Pistorius wants a significant increase in the 2025 defense budget in the upcoming budget negotiations with German Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner, the report said on Wednesday. During a closed-door meeting with the Green Party on Tuesday, the German defense minister reiterated that the planned 52 billion euros for next year's defense budget is not enough to continue rearming the Bundeswehr. The Bundeswehr will face a "rearmament halt" without a significant increase in defense spending, Der Spiegel cited Pistorius as telling the meeting. On January 31, the German Defense Ministry said that Germany would meet NATO's defense spending target of 2% of national GDP in 2024 for the first time since the early 1990s. In June 2022, the German parliament backed Chancellor Olaf Scholz's initiative to create a special fund for the Bundeswehr worth 100 billion euros so that the German armed forces could be considered the largest regular army in Europe after modernization. Scholz cited the onset of the Ukraine conflict as the reason for the investments, describing it as a turning point in the security situation in Europe.

