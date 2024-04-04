https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/ukraine-strips-germany-bare-literally-german-police-mock-supply-shortage-in-a-viral-video-1117741717.html
Ukraine Strips Germany Bare, Literally: German Police Mock Supply Shortage in a Viral Video
Police officers from Bavaria — Germany’s largest state in the country’s southeast — filmed an April Fools video where they went on duty with no trousers on, jokingly pointing to a lack of uniforms due to the COVID-19 aftermath and the strain of the Ukraine conflict.
In a YouTube video, published on the German Police Union (DPolG) channel, a policeman and woman complain that they have been waiting for their uniform for months on end. The officers then get out of their squad car without pants. "Today, 21 uniform items, such as pants, jackets and caps, are only possible after a few months waiting period," Jürgen Köhnlein, chairman of the Bavarian DPolG, says in the video. He warned that the situation could get worse and called on the Bavarian State Ministry of the Interior to take appropriate action, even if it involved further expenditure. Following a media request, the ministry claimed that the lack of uniforms was due to supply chain disruption due the ongoing Ukraine crisis. Local authorities also pointed to the negative economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Bavarian authorities vowed to tackle the issue.
In a YouTube video
, published on the German Police Union (DPolG) channel, a policeman and woman complain that they have been waiting for their uniform for months on end.
The officers then get out of their squad car without pants.
“Today, 21 uniform items, such as pants, jackets and caps, are only possible after a few months waiting period,” Jürgen Köhnlein, chairman of the Bavarian DPolG, says in the video.
He warned that the situation could get worse
and called on the Bavarian State Ministry of the Interior to take appropriate action
, even if it involved further expenditure.
Following a media request, the ministry claimed that the lack of uniforms was due to supply chain disruption due the ongoing Ukraine crisis
. Local authorities also pointed to the negative economic impact
of the COVID-19 pandemic
. Bavarian authorities vowed to tackle the issue.