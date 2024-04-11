https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/zelenskys-new-counteroffensive-will-spell-disaster-for-ukraine---russian-mod-senior-source-1117875614.html

Zelensky's New Counteroffensive Will Spell Disaster for Ukraine - Senior Russian MoD Source

Zelensky's New Counteroffensive Will Spell Disaster for Ukraine - Senior Russian MoD Source

Sputnik International

A high-ranking source in the Russian Ministry of Defense has stated that the new counteroffensive will end in complete disaster for Ukraine with the ultimate defeat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

2024-04-11T17:25+0000

2024-04-11T17:25+0000

2024-04-11T17:41+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

ukraine

russia

russian ministry of defense

ukrainian armed forces

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0b/1117875431_0:162:3066:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_38cd77dff4577496189371d27a3c3ca7.jpg

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky told German newspaper Bild on Tuesday that his country already has a new plan for a counteroffensive against Russian forces but needs more advanced Western weapons.According to the source, "In the absence of volunteers in Ukraine willing to further Zelensky's madness with their lives and health, the Kiev regime is filling the huge personnel shortage in the Ukrainian Armed Forces with fresh cannon fodder, advancing a law on mass compulsory mobilization of citizens."Moreover, Zelensky fully relies on the West to provide the necessary weapons for hundreds of thousands of conscripts. There's nothing left of their own in Ukraine for a long time. Besides, in the West, they're already down to stripping their troops naked.The outcome of President Zelensky's previous counteroffensive plan in 2023, euphemistically referred to by him as "not so successful," resulted in the deaths and serious injuries of over 166,000 Ukrainian soldiers, as well as the loss of 789 tanks, 2,400 other armored vehicles, and 132 aircraft.

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian special military operation, ukrainian counteroffensive attempt