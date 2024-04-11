Zelensky's New Counteroffensive Will Spell Disaster for Ukraine - Senior Russian MoD Source
17:25 GMT 11.04.2024 (Updated: 17:41 GMT 11.04.2024)
A high-ranking source in the Russian Ministry of Defense has stated that the new counteroffensive will end in complete disaster for Ukraine with the ultimate defeat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky told German newspaper Bild on Tuesday that his country already has a new plan for a counteroffensive against Russian forces but needs more advanced Western weapons.
Ukraine's new counteroffensive: Same old bravado, same pleas… same outcome?
Volodymyr Zelensky recently asked his Western sponsors for more "modern weapons systems" and money as he claimed in an interview with German tabloid Bild that Ukraine has a plan for a new counteroffensive.
"Due to such non-trivial approaches in military planning, there is no doubt that the implementation of Zelensky's new plan for a counteroffensive will end in a complete disaster for Ukraine with the final defeat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the beginning of the path to peace on Russian terms," a senior Ministry of Defense source told reporters.
According to the source, "In the absence of volunteers in Ukraine willing to further Zelensky's madness with their lives and health, the Kiev regime is filling the huge personnel shortage in the Ukrainian Armed Forces with fresh cannon fodder, advancing a law on mass compulsory mobilization of citizens."
How Ukraine's draconian draft laws have turned conscripts into slaves
The Ukrainian parliament has approved a new law tightening mobilization rules, with 283 out of 351 lawmakers saying "aye" to the changes, 49 abstaining and only one opposing the legislation.
What's in the new… pic.twitter.com/XGkSatpm8Y
Moreover, Zelensky fully relies on the West to provide the necessary weapons for hundreds of thousands of conscripts. There's nothing left of their own in Ukraine for a long time. Besides, in the West, they're already down to stripping their troops naked.
The outcome of President Zelensky's previous counteroffensive plan in 2023, euphemistically referred to by him as "not so successful," resulted in the deaths and serious injuries of over 166,000 Ukrainian soldiers, as well as the loss of 789 tanks, 2,400 other armored vehicles, and 132 aircraft.