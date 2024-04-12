https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/chinese-embassy-in-us-says-after-kishida-speech-china-opposes-rhetoric-smearing-its-image-1117879675.html

Chinese Embassy in US Says After Kishida Speech China Opposes Rhetoric Smearing Its Image

China opposes rhetoric that smears its international image, the Chinese Embassy in Washington told Sputnik in response to Japanese PM Kishida’s comments during his address to the US Congress.

Earlier in the day, Kishida said during his speech to US lawmakers that China presents a strategic challenge to global peace and stability. On Thursday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is on an official state visit in Washington this week, said during a speech to US lawmakers that China presents a strategic challenge to global stability.Earlier this week, the Chinese Embassy highlighted that US plans to deploy a mid-range missile system in the Asia-Pacific by the end of this year will undermine regional stability.This planned deployment of a mid-range missile system in the Asia-Pacific would be the first of its kind since the United States and Russia agreed to the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty in 1987, which is now defunct after both countries withdrew from the treaty in 2019.

