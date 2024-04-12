International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/chinese-embassy-in-us-says-after-kishida-speech-china-opposes-rhetoric-smearing-its-image-1117879675.html
Chinese Embassy in US Says After Kishida Speech China Opposes Rhetoric Smearing Its Image
Chinese Embassy in US Says After Kishida Speech China Opposes Rhetoric Smearing Its Image
Sputnik International
China opposes rhetoric that smears its international image, the Chinese Embassy in Washington told Sputnik in response to Japanese PM Kishida’s comments during his address to the US Congress.
2024-04-12T00:19+0000
2024-04-12T00:19+0000
world
china
japan
chinese embassy
us congress
fumio kishida
pacific
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1a/1111467951_0:239:2793:1810_1920x0_80_0_0_45928ebc59db4cd2c4ee136d4600b1e2.jpg
Earlier in the day, Kishida said during his speech to US lawmakers that China presents a strategic challenge to global peace and stability. On Thursday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is on an official state visit in Washington this week, said during a speech to US lawmakers that China presents a strategic challenge to global stability.Earlier this week, the Chinese Embassy highlighted that US plans to deploy a mid-range missile system in the Asia-Pacific by the end of this year will undermine regional stability.This planned deployment of a mid-range missile system in the Asia-Pacific would be the first of its kind since the United States and Russia agreed to the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty in 1987, which is now defunct after both countries withdrew from the treaty in 2019.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/russia-worried-us-decision-to-put-mid-range-missile-system-in-asia-pacific-final---moscow-1117868476.html
china
japan
pacific
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1a/1111467951_32:0:2763:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_42e7c8ac2a5e38c4ea9cd41d0aec705b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kishida address to the us congress, fumio kishida visit us, china japan relations, kishida about china, does china threaten stability
kishida address to the us congress, fumio kishida visit us, china japan relations, kishida about china, does china threaten stability

Chinese Embassy in US Says After Kishida Speech China Opposes Rhetoric Smearing Its Image

00:19 GMT 12.04.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov Fumio Kishida
 Fumio Kishida - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.04.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - China opposes rhetoric that smears its international image, the Chinese Embassy in Washington told Sputnik on Thursday in response to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s comments during his address to the US Congress.
Earlier in the day, Kishida said during his speech to US lawmakers that China presents a strategic challenge to global peace and stability.
"China has all along been a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development and a promoter of international order," Chinese Embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu told Sputnik. "We are committed to peace, stability and enduring prosperity of the Asia-Pacific. We oppose the rhetoric that smears China's international image."
On Thursday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is on an official state visit in Washington this week, said during a speech to US lawmakers that China presents a strategic challenge to global stability.
Earlier this week, the Chinese Embassy highlighted that US plans to deploy a mid-range missile system in the Asia-Pacific by the end of this year will undermine regional stability.
A US M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) fires a missile during a Combined Joint Littoral Live Fire Exercise at the joint military exercise called Balikatan, Tagalog for shoulder-to-shoulder in a Naval station in Zambales province, northern Philippines on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.04.2024
Military
Russia Worried US Decision to Put Mid-Range Missile System in Asia-Pacific Final
Yesterday, 11:56 GMT
This planned deployment of a mid-range missile system in the Asia-Pacific would be the first of its kind since the United States and Russia agreed to the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty in 1987, which is now defunct after both countries withdrew from the treaty in 2019.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала