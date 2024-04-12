https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/chinese-embassy-in-us-says-after-kishida-speech-china-opposes-rhetoric-smearing-its-image-1117879675.html
Chinese Embassy in US Says After Kishida Speech China Opposes Rhetoric Smearing Its Image
China opposes rhetoric that smears its international image, the Chinese Embassy in Washington told Sputnik in response to Japanese PM Kishida’s comments during his address to the US Congress.
Chinese Embassy in US Says After Kishida Speech China Opposes Rhetoric Smearing Its Image
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - China opposes rhetoric that smears its international image, the Chinese Embassy in Washington told Sputnik on Thursday in response to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s comments during his address to the US Congress.
Earlier in the day, Kishida said during his speech to US lawmakers that China presents a strategic challenge to global peace and stability.
"China has all along been a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development and a promoter of international order," Chinese Embassy spokesperson Liu Pengyu told Sputnik. "We are committed to peace, stability and enduring prosperity of the Asia-Pacific. We oppose the rhetoric that smears China's international image."
On Thursday, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is on an official state visit in Washington this week, said during a speech to US lawmakers that China presents a strategic challenge to global stability.
Earlier this week, the Chinese Embassy highlighted that US plans to deploy a mid-range missile system in the Asia-Pacific by the end of this year will undermine regional stability.
This planned deployment of a mid-range missile system in the Asia-Pacific would be the first of its kind since the United States and Russia agreed to the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty in 1987, which is now defunct after both countries withdrew from the treaty in 2019.