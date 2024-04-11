https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/russia-worried-us-decision-to-put-mid-range-missile-system-in-asia-pacific-final---moscow-1117868476.html

Russia Worried US Decision to Put Mid-Range Missile System in Asia-Pacific Final

Russia is worried that the US decision to deploy intermediate-range missiles in the Asia-Pacific region is irreversible, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, a US Army Pacific spokesperson told Sputnik that the United States is on track to deploy a medium-range missile system in the Asia-Pacific by the end of this year. Moscow would like to see no further build-up of the capabilities that the United States has persistently built in recent years in an area that was previously regulated by the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, the diplomat said. "As it was recently discussed during the visit of Russian Foreign Minister [Sergey Lavrov] to Beijing, we must respond to double containment with double counteraction. One of the points of such counteraction will undoubtedly be a revision of our approach to the unilateral moratorium on the deployment of such systems announced in 2018 by our president [Vladimir Putin]," Ryabkov said. When asked whether the deployment of similar US missiles on their territory on the island of Guam would be a reason for Russia to revise its unilateral moratorium, Ryabkov answered in the affirmative.

