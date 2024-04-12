Russian ISS Team Sends Congratulations to Mark Cosmonautics Day
12:35 GMT 12.04.2024 (Updated: 13:06 GMT 12.04.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko, Nikolai Chub and Alexander Grebenkin, who are currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS), congratulated Russians on Cosmonautics Day on Friday.
"Dear friends, we congratulate you on Cosmonautics Day! This year we celebrate the 90th anniversary of Yuri Gagarin, who opened the space age of mankind. The name of the first cosmonaut of our planet has been and will be forever inscribed in world history, and we are proud that by developing Russia’s cosmonautics, we are developing what was started by our predecessors," Kononenko said in a video released by Roscosmos.
Cosmonautics Day is celebrated in Russia and some other post-Soviet republics on April 12 to commemorate the first manned space flight by Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin on April 12, 1961.
Russian cosmonauts remember the pioneers of the space industry, and are grateful to those whose work enables people to explore space, namely engineers and other employees of space factories, Chub said.
Grebenkin wished his fellow citizens and colleagues all the best, adding that there is a lot of new and interesting work ahead of Russian cosmonauts.