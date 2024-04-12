International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/nasa-says-gagarins-historic-spaceflight-began-human-exploration-of-universe-1117895063.html
NASA Says Gagarin's Historic Spaceflight Began Human Exploration of Universe
NASA Says Gagarin's Historic Spaceflight Began Human Exploration of Universe
Sputnik International
Russian Cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin's historic spaceflight in 1961 began the journey of human exploration of the universe, a NASA spokesperson told Sputnik on Friday in commemoration of Cosmonautics Day.
2024-04-12T16:11+0000
2024-04-12T16:11+0000
beyond politics
yuri gagarin
oleg kononenko
nasa
international space station (iss)
russia
cosmonautics day
space exploration
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106462/07/1064620754_0:149:3113:1900_1920x0_80_0_0_1faad1a6246823ec011928cf4f34483f.jpg
"This milestone in human spaceflight began the journey on the road to human exploration of the universe," the spokesperson said. On April 12, 1961, Gagarin became the first person to travel into space aboard the Vostok spacecraft. Cosmonautics Day is celebrated in Russia and some other post-Soviet republics on April 12 to commemorate Gagarin's achievement. The NASA spokesperson highlighted that many significant accomplishments for the Russian and US space programs have occurred over the decades as shown through the international partnership on the International Space Station, and will continue in the future to inspire new generations of explorers. Earlier on Friday, Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko, Nikolai Chub and Alexander Grebenkin, who are currently aboard the International Space Station, congratulated Russians on Cosmonautics Day.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/exploring-global-space-programs-1117855183.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106462/07/1064620754_191:0:2922:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3609d3f5414598ef8e6cdd39d5d73317.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
cosmonautics day, international space station, yuri gagarin, first man in space
cosmonautics day, international space station, yuri gagarin, first man in space

NASA Says Gagarin's Historic Spaceflight Began Human Exploration of Universe

16:11 GMT 12.04.2024
© Sputnik / Mikhail Ozerskiy / Go to the mediabankNostalgia: Soviet Pioneers' Day Back in USSR
Nostalgia: Soviet Pioneers' Day Back in USSR - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.04.2024
© Sputnik / Mikhail Ozerskiy
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russian Cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin's historic spaceflight in 1961 began the journey of human exploration of the universe, a NASA spokesperson told Sputnik on Friday in commemoration of Cosmonautics Day.
"This milestone in human spaceflight began the journey on the road to human exploration of the universe," the spokesperson said.
On April 12, 1961, Gagarin became the first person to travel into space aboard the Vostok spacecraft. Cosmonautics Day is celebrated in Russia and some other post-Soviet republics on April 12 to commemorate Gagarin's achievement.
Space exploration - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.04.2024
Military
Exploring Global Space Programs
Yesterday, 10:11 GMT

In 2012, the UN General Assembly proclaimed April 12 as the International Day of Human Space Flight with the support of over 60 UN member states.

The NASA spokesperson highlighted that many significant accomplishments for the Russian and US space programs have occurred over the decades as shown through the international partnership on the International Space Station, and will continue in the future to inspire new generations of explorers.
Earlier on Friday, Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko, Nikolai Chub and Alexander Grebenkin, who are currently aboard the International Space Station, congratulated Russians on Cosmonautics Day.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала