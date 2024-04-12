https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/nasa-says-gagarins-historic-spaceflight-began-human-exploration-of-universe-1117895063.html
NASA Says Gagarin's Historic Spaceflight Began Human Exploration of Universe
Russian Cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin's historic spaceflight in 1961 began the journey of human exploration of the universe, a NASA spokesperson told Sputnik on Friday in commemoration of Cosmonautics Day.
On April 12, 1961, Gagarin became the first person to travel into space aboard the Vostok spacecraft. Cosmonautics Day is celebrated in Russia and some other post-Soviet republics on April 12 to commemorate Gagarin's achievement. The NASA spokesperson highlighted that many significant accomplishments for the Russian and US space programs have occurred over the decades as shown through the international partnership on the International Space Station, and will continue in the future to inspire new generations of explorers. Earlier on Friday, Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko, Nikolai Chub and Alexander Grebenkin, who are currently aboard the International Space Station, congratulated Russians on Cosmonautics Day.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russian Cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin's historic spaceflight in 1961 began the journey of human exploration of the universe, a NASA spokesperson told Sputnik on Friday in commemoration of Cosmonautics Day.
"This milestone in human spaceflight began the journey on the road to human exploration of the universe," the spokesperson said.
On April 12, 1961
, Gagarin became the first person to travel into space aboard the Vostok spacecraft. Cosmonautics Day is celebrated in Russia and some other post-Soviet republics on April 12 to commemorate Gagarin's achievement
In 2012, the UN General Assembly proclaimed April 12 as the International Day of Human Space Flight with the support of over 60 UN member states.
The NASA spokesperson highlighted that many significant accomplishments for the Russian and US space programs have occurred over the decades as shown through the international partnership on the International Space Station, and will continue in the future to inspire new generations of explorers
Earlier on Friday, Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko, Nikolai Chub and Alexander Grebenkin, who are currently aboard the International Space Station, congratulated Russians on Cosmonautics Day
