Poland Sending Troops Ahead of Deployment in Ukraine - Zaporozhye Region Official

Poland is preparing its military personnel for entry into Ukraine, with some already arriving in the operation zone in small groups under the guise of mercenaries, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporozhye regional administration, told Sputnik on Friday.

"Under the guise of mercenaries, there is ongoing combat alignment in real combat conditions and training of Polish army personnel for the possible introduction of a Polish contingent to Ukraine and participation in the conflict against Russia," Rogov said. Polish soldiers come in separate units, usually not larger than a company, for a month or a month and a half and rotate, he added. He added that the newly arrived group of the Polish military is currently located in the Orekhov area of the Zaporozhye front line.

