Poland Sending Troops Ahead of Deployment in Ukraine - Zaporozhye Region Official
Poland is preparing its military personnel for entry into Ukraine, with some already arriving in the operation zone in small groups under the guise of mercenaries, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporozhye regional administration, told Sputnik on Friday.
2024-04-12T12:26+0000
military
sergei rogov
poland
ukraine
zaporozhye
ukraine crisis
"Under the guise of mercenaries, there is ongoing combat alignment in real combat conditions and training of Polish army personnel for the possible introduction of a Polish contingent to Ukraine and participation in the conflict against Russia," Rogov said. Polish soldiers come in separate units, usually not larger than a company, for a month or a month and a half and rotate, he added. He added that the newly arrived group of the Polish military is currently located in the Orekhov area of the Zaporozhye front line.
SIMFEROPOL (Sputnik) - Poland is preparing its military personnel for entry into Ukraine, with some already arriving in the operation zone in small groups under the guise of mercenaries, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporozhye regional administration, told Sputnik on Friday.
"Under the guise of mercenaries, there is ongoing combat alignment in real combat conditions and training of Polish army personnel for the possible introduction of a Polish contingent to Ukraine and participation in the conflict against Russia," Rogov said.
Polish soldiers
come in separate units, usually not larger than a company, for a month or a month and a half and rotate, he added.
"The locals from the part of the Zaporozhye Region occupied by Ukrainian militants reported the arrival of a new group of Polish mercenaries the other day. We are talking about at least 100 Poles," Rogov said.
He added that the newly arrived group of the Polish military is currently located
in the Orekhov area of the Zaporozhye front line.
Following a Paris-hosted conference on Ukraine held on February 26, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Western leaders had discussed the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine and, although no consensus had been reached in this regard, nothing could be ruled out. Some EU countries have hastened to dismiss such plans.